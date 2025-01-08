PFL reportedly axes $1 million prize for tournaments

By Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has reportedly cut their $1 million prize pot for their tournaments.

PFL cage

Over the course of the last few years, PFL has worked hard to separate itself from the rest of the pack. One of the ways they’ve done this is by implementing a tournament/league style format in which the winners receive a $1 million prize.

For a lot of people, this served as a big opportunity for mixed martial arts fighters outside of the UFC. If they weren’t able to find success in the main promotion, they could always try their hand in PFL and see how far it got them.

However, after some investigative work from Al Zullino, it seems as if they’re going to start mixing things up.

https://twitter.com/phre/status/1876674146295505077

PFL’s next move

“I got a sneak peek at some new PFL contracts, and there are some interesting highlights.

It looks like the one-million-dollar tournaments are gone.”

“The most notable change, in fact, seems to be in the tournament pay structure. The final championship bonus is now $500K.

Fighters will get their purses according to their contracts (the ones I’ve seen were $20K/$20K) + $500K final bonus if they won the championship.”

This will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows regarding the future of PFL. While it doesn’t exactly mean they’re going out of business, it will certainly make many wonder what their financial situation is like. At the very least, hopefully, we still see them continue to thrive long into the future.

What do you make of the company opting to seemingly reduce the amount of money won by those who triumph in tournaments? If you had to give a prediction, where will PFL be in five years from now? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

