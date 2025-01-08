PFL reportedly axes $1 million prize for tournaments

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has reportedly cut their $1 million prize pot for their tournaments.

Over the course of the last few years, PFL has worked hard to separate itself from the rest of the pack. One of the ways they’ve done this is by implementing a tournament/league style format in which the winners receive a $1 million prize.

For a lot of people, this served as a big opportunity for mixed martial arts fighters outside of the UFC. If they weren’t able to find success in the main promotion, they could always try their hand in PFL and see how far it got them.

However, after some investigative work from Al Zullino, it seems as if they’re going to start mixing things up.

https://twitter.com/phre/status/1876674146295505077