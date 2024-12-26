Retired UFC fan favorite says Alex Pereira has already earned Hall of Fame honors: ‘Look at what he has done’

By Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

One retired UFC fighter believes Alex Pereira already has the accolades of a Hall of Famer.

Alex Pereira

Pereira is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. He also happens to be an ex-UFC middleweight titleholder. “Poatan” has just one loss under the UFC banner, and that was against his rival Israel Adesanya. After the defeat, Pereira moved up to the 205-pound weight class. He’s defeated Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka twice, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree.

Pereira has done quite a bit in a short period of time in MMA, but is it already enough for a gold jacket?

Alan Jouban Says Alex Pereira Has Already Earned UFC Hall of Fame Status

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “MMA Today,” Alan Jouban was asked if Alex Pereira’s run has made him Hall of Fame bound. Jouban feels Pereira has put himself in the history books in a short span (via MMAJunkie).

“If he retires tomorrow, nobody in the history of the UFC has done what he has done in such a short amount of time,” Jouban said on MMA on SiriusXM. “Look at what he has done. It’s unprecedented, so I would say yes.”

Jouban also heaped praise on Pereira for being the UFC’s iron man whenever a fight was needed.

“Not only is he a guy that has this mystique, that has this following of kids and people of all ages, and has carried the UFC on his back, but the one thing that he does better than anybody else in the UFC is that he puts a bow on it and he finishes fights,” Jouban said. “You put Alex Pereira in the main event slot on any card, any time of the year, people are going to leave there with a smile on their face because they got to see a knockout.”

What’s next for Pereira remains to be seen. While many feel Magomed Ankalaev is the clear number one contender at light heavyweight, “Poatan” recently claimed that the Russian contender will not be next in line for a shot at his gold.

We’ll keep you up to speed on what’s next for Pereira once details emerge.

