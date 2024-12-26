MMA legend doubts Conor McGregor fights outside UFC anytime soon: ‘I just know how difficult it is’

By Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

One former UFC legend doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be fighting outside of the UFC again for a long time, and that’s if he ever does get the chance.

Conor McGregor

McGregor has long hinted at potentially stepping back into the boxing ring and even throwing hands under the BKFC banner. The “Notorious” one acquired minority ownership stake in BKFC and he’s teased possibly going one-on-one with Mike Perry.

With that said, former McGregor foe Eddie Alvarez isn’t exactly sold on the possibility of McGregor having a prizefight out of the UFC.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS HE’S AGREED TO EXHIBITION BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “I WILL THEN SEEK MY RETURN

Eddie Alvarez Isn’t Convinced Conor McGregor Will Fight Outside UFC

Recently, Conor McGregor claimed he was in preliminary agreements to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match. During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Eddie Alvarez said he can’t see the Irishman fighting again unless the UFC is somehow involved.

“Realistically, I think he still has two fights left on his UFC contract,” Alvarez told MMA Fighting. “I just know how difficult it is, especially when you’re that valuable to a company.

“I haven’t been as valuable as Conor, but back when I was basically Bellator’s main guy, I know how difficult it is to get out of those contracts. They don’t make it easy.”

Alvarez believes that even if McGregor wanted to explore other options outside of the UFC, he feels the top MMA promotion would make things difficult.

“For him, making the company hundreds of millions of dollars, I don’t think it’s going to be an easy exit,” Alvarez said. “I think he still has two more fights with the UFC, and I’m not sure how old Conor is, but he’s not getting any younger. So it’s going to be tough for him to fight those fights out and move onto another contract.

“So realistically, I don’t know if he could fight BKFC, and if he does, it’ll be maybe when he’s older.”

McGregor hasn’t been seen in action since suffering a broken leg in his 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The former two-division UFC champion was expected to collide with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but an injury forced McGregor out of the fight.

BJPenn.com will keep you updated on what’s next for McGregor.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Eddie Alvarez UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Popular UFC lightweight blasts Ilia Topuria for copying Conor McGregor: 'D*ckhead'

Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024
Jon Jones UFC crowd
UFC

Jon Jones details five-year plan for UFC retirement amid uncertainty of Tom Aspinall fight: "Money is a motivator"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has laid out his plans for the next five years.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett seemingly teases showdown against Michael Chandler is next: "I'll see you at the top"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

Rising UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett could end up facing Michael Chandler next.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka scoffs at banter from Jamahal Hill ahead of UFC 311: 'My actions will talk'

Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is not concerned with the banter from Jamahal Hill.

Jim Miller
UFC

UFC veteran Jim Miller admits he still suffers from imposter syndrome

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC veteran Jim Miller has admitted that he still suffers from imposter syndrome despite his incredible run in mixed martial arts.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker teases shift up to light heavyweight in the UFC

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan praises what Daniel Cormier achieved in MMA

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has praised what Daniel Cormier has been able to achieve in the world of mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler sends a message to Conor McGregor over long-awaited UFC collision

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler has sent a message to Conor McGregor, once again, over the possibility of a fight between them.

Nate Diaz
Islam Makhachev

Top UFC title contender backs Nate Diaz in backstage incident with Islam Makhachev's team

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

One highly-rated UFC title contender is backing Nate Diaz in the bottle-throwing incident involving Islam Makhachev’s team.

Israel Adesanya Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya explains why he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev: 'I was surprised'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Israel Adesanya has offered an explanation for why he wants to eventually share the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev.