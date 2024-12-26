MMA legend doubts Conor McGregor fights outside UFC anytime soon: ‘I just know how difficult it is’

Eddie Alvarez Isn’t Convinced Conor McGregor Will Fight Outside UFC

Recently, Conor McGregor claimed he was in preliminary agreements to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match. During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Eddie Alvarez said he can’t see the Irishman fighting again unless the UFC is somehow involved.

“Realistically, I think he still has two fights left on his UFC contract,” Alvarez told MMA Fighting. “I just know how difficult it is, especially when you’re that valuable to a company.

“I haven’t been as valuable as Conor, but back when I was basically Bellator’s main guy, I know how difficult it is to get out of those contracts. They don’t make it easy.”

Alvarez believes that even if McGregor wanted to explore other options outside of the UFC, he feels the top MMA promotion would make things difficult.

“For him, making the company hundreds of millions of dollars, I don’t think it’s going to be an easy exit,” Alvarez said. “I think he still has two more fights with the UFC, and I’m not sure how old Conor is, but he’s not getting any younger. So it’s going to be tough for him to fight those fights out and move onto another contract.

“So realistically, I don’t know if he could fight BKFC, and if he does, it’ll be maybe when he’s older.”

McGregor hasn’t been seen in action since suffering a broken leg in his 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The former two-division UFC champion was expected to collide with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, but an injury forced McGregor out of the fight.

