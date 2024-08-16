Sean Strickland laughs off Dana White’s tease of UFC South Africa: “That country is so f*cked!”

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn’t a big fan of Dana White’s idea of fighting in South Africa.

This Saturday night in Australia, Dricus du Plessis will collide with Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305. For ‘Stillknocks’, the fight will be his first since winning the gold against Sean Strickland in January by split decision. Meanwhile, ‘The Last Stylebender’ himself hasn’t competed since a loss to ‘Tarzan’ a year ago.

Ahead of the middleweight title fight, Dana White has revealed that UFC South Africa could happen if Dricus du Plessis wins. The champion has discussed the idea in the past, stating that he’s willing to wait to make the event happen. If du Plessis defeats Adesanya this Saturday, a rematch with Sean Strickland will be his first assignment.

On X, the former UFC middleweight champion reacted to news of UFC South Africa. In a series of posts, Sean Strickland largely mocked the idea of the event taking place. According to the American, South Africa isn’t exactly the best country. Strickland added that he’s been there before, and wasn’t a big fan.

UFC if Dricus, wins you might have to go to SA Yall do you really want me going to a corrupt country with deep seated racism and poverty that is usually on the brink of a civil war?!?! “Here’s the thing about South Africa” lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 16, 2024

That country is so fucked.. I fought there when I was a kid.. poverty, racism, violence. It’s actually kinda sad especially for the children:/ I went to an orphanage and man…… they don’t even try to be decent there — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 16, 2024

While Sean Strickland isn’t a big fan of fighting in South Africa, that’s what he’ll have to do in order to get a title shot. Following his split-decision victory over Paulo Costa in June, the middleweight contender stated that he would sit out and wait for his title shot. For months, there was speculation if Strickland would indeed fight for gold next.

Earlier this week, Dana White confirmed that the former champion is absolutely next for the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya. Sean Strickland has a complicated history with both men, famously defeating ‘The Last Stylebender’ to win gold last year in Australia.

Regardless, it seems that Dana White is deadset on bringing the UFC to Africa. For years, the event has been teased, and it will finally happen if du Plessis wins on Saturday.

What do you make of these comments from Sean Strickland? Do you want to see UFC South Africa happen?