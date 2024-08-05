Interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall shows interest in future move to the boxing ring: “I’ll pop over there for a few quid”

By Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is down for a future move to the boxing ring.

Tom Aspinall

The British standout is fresh off his return to the cage last month at UFC 304. Back for the first time since winning interim heavyweight gold last November, Tom Aspinall faced Curtis Blaydes. ‘Razor’ had previously handed the champion his first career defeat back in July 2022 due to injury. However, the rematch wasn’t even close.

Tom Aspinall demolished Blaydes inside of a minute, earning the first defense of his interim title. Following the victory, he called for a fight with undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. For his part, ‘Bones’ is expected to return to the cage in November for a long-awaited clash with Stipe Miocic.

As of now, the British champion is fully focused on his MMA career. However, that doesn’t mean that he won’t crossover to the ring one day. Speaking in a recent interview with former champion Carl Froch, Tom Aspinall was asked about competing in boxing. Back in 2017, the 31-year-old did compete in a one-off match, scoring a first-round knockout win over Tamas Bajzath.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL BELIEVES FIGHT WITH ALEX PEREIRA COULD SELL 3 MILLION PAY-PER-VIEWS: “THIS IS A BUSINESS AT THE END OF THE DAY”

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall discusses move to the boxing ring

However, Tom Aspinall would be interested in another trip to the boxing ring. Speaking in the interview, the interim UFC champion stated that right now, he’s fully focused on MMA. However, Aspinall added that if he’s older, and Saudi Arabia is still throwing around massive purses, he would definitely compete.

“Oh, I’m definitely going to stick with MMA for the time being.” Tom Aspinall stated in the interview, when asked about a potential move to the boxing ring. “I’ve got a lot more to do in the UFC at the minute. But, with what them Saudis are paying, like, if we’re talking about $15 million, you can never say never.”

He continued, “At the back end of my career, I might look into that thing more. But right now, I’ve got a lot more work to do with the UFC, but I’ll never say never to it… I’d take a couple of money fights [in boxing] but to be a world champion, it’s a lifetime. [It takes] a full body of work to become a world champion. I might not be a world champion, mate. But, I’ll pop over for a few quid.”

What do you make of these comments from the interim UFC heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Tom Aspinall head to the boxing ring?

