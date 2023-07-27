Former UFC champion Alex Pereira reveals it was a USADA agent who followed him in viral Walmart Video

UFC fighter Alex Pereira has revealed that it was a USADA agent following him in his recent viral Walmart video.

We all know that Alex Pereira is a terrifying individual. This weekend, he could get even more terrifying as he prepares to make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

In terms of his preparation, Pereira has been training hard alongside Glover Teixeira and his team with the hope of going after a second world title. A few weeks back, we got a glimpse into the life of ‘Poatan’ as he posted footage of him being followed during a trip to Walmart. At the time, it was claimed that it was a Walmart employee who was tailing him.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA REACTS TO RECENT FOOTAGE OF ALEX PEREIRA BEING TAILED AT WALMART: “I WISH THE GUY TRIED”

Now, in a recent interview, the Brazilian has revealed that it was actually a USADA agent.