Former UFC champion Alex Pereira reveals it was a USADA agent who followed him in viral Walmart Video

By Harry Kettle - July 27, 2023

UFC fighter Alex Pereira has revealed that it was a USADA agent following him in his recent viral Walmart video.

Alex Pereira

We all know that Alex Pereira is a terrifying individual. This weekend, he could get even more terrifying as he prepares to make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

In terms of his preparation, Pereira has been training hard alongside Glover Teixeira and his team with the hope of going after a second world title. A few weeks back, we got a glimpse into the life of ‘Poatan’ as he posted footage of him being followed during a trip to Walmart. At the time, it was claimed that it was a Walmart employee who was tailing him.

Now, in a recent interview, the Brazilian has revealed that it was actually a USADA agent.

Pereira pulls a fast one

“That video started as a joke,” Pereira said. “I prank a lot. When I was leaving my house to go to Walmart, USADA came, so the guy had to follow me to Walmart. I made that video to prank people into thinking an employee was following me…it’s sad, but at least this was a joke with the USADA guys.”

Pereira has certainly done a good job of showing his softer side in recent months. With that being said, he’ll have to get back to his old ways on Saturday night when he’s got someone like Jan Blachowicz standing in front of him.

Are you excited to see the return of Alex Pereira this weekend? Do you consider him to be the favorite heading into this one, or is he the underdog? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

