Israel Adesanya reacts to recent footage of Alex Pereira being tailed at Walmart: “I wish the guy tried”

By Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has reacted to the footage of rival Alex Pereira being tailed by a Walmart employee.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287

It’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. These two men have been to war with one another on four different occasions, and who knows, perhaps they’ll meet again one day.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA NAMES THE ONE CIRCUMSTANCE THAT COULD LEAD TO A FIFTH FIGHT WITH ALEX PEREIRA

In their most recent encounter, Adesanya was able to knock Pereira out and reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. They’ve mocked one another ever since, but you can tell there’s an underlying level of respect between them.

As such, they’d probably take exception to the other man being disrespected by a member of the public. In the following tweet, Adesanya expressed concern over the recent footage of Pereira being followed by an employee at Walmart.

“Lol, I wish the guy trie Alex. They follow me in shops for different reasons now. Still, yuck this!”

Adesanya backs Pereira

It’s somewhat reassuring to see that these two guys, on occasion, can bury the hatchet. In equal measure, though, we can’t pretend like we don’t want to see them square off again in the future.

Whether it be at middleweight or light heavyweight, it still feels like there’s unfinished business between them. They are locked at 1-1 in their UFC rivalry, with Pereira leading the charge 3-1 if you include their kickboxing showdowns.

For now, Adesanya is focused on defending the gold in September. Pereira, meanwhile, is gearing up for his first appearance at 205 pounds this summer.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya? Is there a chance we will see these two throw down again at some point in the future? If so, who do you think would be the favorite? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

