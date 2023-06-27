Israel Adesanya reacts to recent footage of Alex Pereira being tailed at Walmart: “I wish the guy tried”

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has reacted to the footage of rival Alex Pereira being tailed by a Walmart employee.

It’s safe to say that there’s no love lost between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. These two men have been to war with one another on four different occasions, and who knows, perhaps they’ll meet again one day.

In their most recent encounter, Adesanya was able to knock Pereira out and reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. They’ve mocked one another ever since, but you can tell there’s an underlying level of respect between them.

As such, they’d probably take exception to the other man being disrespected by a member of the public. In the following tweet, Adesanya expressed concern over the recent footage of Pereira being followed by an employee at Walmart.

Lol, I wish the guy tried Alex. They follow me in shops for different reasons now. Still, yuck this! https://t.co/0cB2TX8mSE — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 26, 2023

