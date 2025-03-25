Joe Rogan claims Alex Pereira was sick and injured during UFC 313
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has claimed that Alex Pereira was sick and injured during his UFC 313 main event loss.
Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira has constantly put himself in the headlines. He quickly established himself as a top contender at middleweight, and then won the title. He proceeded to do the same at light heavyweight and, once again, proceeded to win the title. He successfully defended the strap three times, and then, he lost it at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev.
Many Pereira fans were disappointed with how he performed against Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. Others, meanwhile, felt as if he was pretty competitive, and that things would be different if they fought again. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no denying that there’s a good chance the UFC will book an immediate rematch.
In a recent video, the aforementioned Joe Rogan shared what he’d heard about Alex Pereira’s condition heading into that fight.
Rogan’s Pereira claim
“They say he fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev,” Rogan said during a UFC London Fight Companion podcast. “He fought with a broken toe before. When he beat Jiri Prochazka, he had a f—ed up knee … He was basically fighting on one leg in the first fight.”
“I saw a good breakdown of Ankalaev’s stand up against Pereira, it was very high level, super impressive,” Joe said. “Especially taking away the front hand, doing the circular motion and taking away angles.”
“They’re gonna run it back, I’m sure,” he added. “They have to. That’s the big fight in that division. And if Pereira can come in healthy … He’s too active. But he’s smart too, because he’s 36, 37. He’s like, ‘I gotta go, man. I gotta make as much money as possible.’ He’s done that. He’s become an all time great in three years, which is crazy.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Alex Pereira has earned the right to do whatever he pleases for the rest of his combat sports career. Hopefully, he decides to continue testing himself amongst the UFC’s elite. Either way, though, this three and a half year run will be remembered for a long time to come.
What do you believe should be next for Alex Pereira? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
