Joe Rogan claims Alex Pereira was sick and injured during UFC 313

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has claimed that Alex Pereira was sick and injured during his UFC 313 main event loss.

Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira has constantly put himself in the headlines. He quickly established himself as a top contender at middleweight, and then won the title. He proceeded to do the same at light heavyweight and, once again, proceeded to win the title. He successfully defended the strap three times, and then, he lost it at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev.

Many Pereira fans were disappointed with how he performed against Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. Others, meanwhile, felt as if he was pretty competitive, and that things would be different if they fought again. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no denying that there’s a good chance the UFC will book an immediate rematch.

In a recent video, the aforementioned Joe Rogan shared what he’d heard about Alex Pereira’s condition heading into that fight.