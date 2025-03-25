Joe Rogan claims Alex Pereira was sick and injured during UFC 313

By Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has claimed that Alex Pereira was sick and injured during his UFC 313 main event loss.

Alex Pereira Joe Rogan

Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Alex Pereira has constantly put himself in the headlines. He quickly established himself as a top contender at middleweight, and then won the title. He proceeded to do the same at light heavyweight and, once again, proceeded to win the title. He successfully defended the strap three times, and then, he lost it at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev.

RELATED: Joe Rogan shares glowing praise for Magomed Ankalaev following UFC 313 win over Alex Pereira

Many Pereira fans were disappointed with how he performed against Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. Others, meanwhile, felt as if he was pretty competitive, and that things would be different if they fought again. Regardless of which camp you fall into, there’s no denying that there’s a good chance the UFC will book an immediate rematch.

In a recent video, the aforementioned Joe Rogan shared what he’d heard about Alex Pereira’s condition heading into that fight.

Rogan’s Pereira claim

“They say he fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev,” Rogan said during a UFC London Fight Companion podcast. “He fought with a broken toe before. When he beat Jiri Prochazka, he had a f—ed up knee … He was basically fighting on one leg in the first fight.”

“I saw a good breakdown of Ankalaev’s stand up against Pereira, it was very high level, super impressive,” Joe said. “Especially taking away the front hand, doing the circular motion and taking away angles.”

“They’re gonna run it back, I’m sure,” he added. “They have to. That’s the big fight in that division. And if Pereira can come in healthy … He’s too active. But he’s smart too, because he’s 36, 37. He’s like, ‘I gotta go, man. I gotta make as much money as possible.’ He’s done that. He’s become an all time great in three years, which is crazy.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Alex Pereira has earned the right to do whatever he pleases for the rest of his combat sports career. Hopefully, he decides to continue testing himself amongst the UFC’s elite. Either way, though, this three and a half year run will be remembered for a long time to come.

What do you believe should be next for Alex Pereira? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192 with Steve Erceg and Vince Morales

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025
Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

What's next for Sean Brady and Leon Edwards after UFC London?

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

The UFC was in London, England on Saturday, March 22 for UFC London. The main event saw Sean Brady taking on former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall provides positive update on possible Jon Jones fight

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on a possible undisputed title fight with Jon Jones.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo confirms UFC retirement plan during meeting with Donald Trump

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said during a brief interaction with Donald Trump that he plans on retiring from MMA soon.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan passes on UFC 315 commentary duties in Canada: "I'd rather go to Russia"

Josh Evanoff - March 24, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has no plans of calling Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena later this summer.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira demands a rematch against Islam Makhachev for UFC 317: "International Fight Week"

Josh Evanoff - March 24, 2025
Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2022 shooting

Cole Shelton - March 24, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his 2022 shooting.

Sean Brady, Ian Machado Garry
Sean Brady

Sean Brady explains why he isn't interested in fighting Ian Machado Garry after UFC London win

Cole Shelton - March 24, 2025

Sean Brady doesn’t see a need to fight Ian Machado Garry next time out.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Pros react, UFC
Sean Brady

UFC Hall of Famer has interesting suggestion for Leon Edwards' next fight following landslide loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 24, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has a suggestion for what should be next for Leon Edwards.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

UFC legend makes pick for Islam Makhachev's next title defense in 2025

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 24, 2025

One former standup warrior under the UFC banner has made his pick for Islam Makhachev’s next UFC lightweight title challenger.