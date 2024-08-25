Ilia Topuria excited for brother, Aleksandre’s, UFC debut: “People will enjoy his fights”

Ilia Topuria Vouches For His Brother: “Maybe He’s Even Better Than Me”

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Ilia Topuria could barely contain his excitement when speaking about his brother, Aleksandre, now entering the ranks of the UFC.

“I’m telling you: He’s the next UFC world champion,” Ilia told MMA Junkie in a recent interview. “Maybe he’s even better than me. He’s a very, very good fighter. Very technical. People will enjoy his fights.

“Of course, he can do the same path as mine. He has the level. He will decide.”

As for Ilia, he’s gearing up for his first UFC Featherweight Championship defense. It’s a big one, as Topuria will collide with former 145-pound ruler Max Holloway, who is coming off one of the most sensational knockouts in UFC history when he face-planted Justin Gaethje with just one second to spare.

Time will tell if Ilia’s prediction of a KO win over Max Holloway comes to fruition, as well as his high hopes for his brother’s run with the top MMA promotion in the world. If Aleksandre is anything like his brother inside the Octagon, then fight fans will surely be quite pleased with what they see.