Ilia Topuria excited for brother, Aleksandre’s, UFC debut: “People will enjoy his fights”

By Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

UFC Featherweight Champion, Ilia Topuria, believes his own brother could potentially be a better fighter than him.

Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre Topuria

Topuria’s older brother, Aleksandre, has signed with UFC and no one is a bigger supporter than “El Matador.” At this time, an opponent and date have not been revealed for Aleksandre’s UFC debut.

When the time comes for Aleksandre to make his walk to the Octagon, Ilia believes that fans will know just how good he is.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA CONFIRMS THE BMF TITLE WON’T BE UP FOR GRABS IN FIGHT WITH MAX HOLLOWAY AT UFC 308: “THERE’S NO WAY I’M NOT GOING TO KNOCK HIM OUT”

Ilia Topuria Vouches For His Brother: “Maybe He’s Even Better Than Me”

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Ilia Topuria could barely contain his excitement when speaking about his brother, Aleksandre, now entering the ranks of the UFC.

“I’m telling you: He’s the next UFC world champion,” Ilia told MMA Junkie in a recent interview. “Maybe he’s even better than me. He’s a very, very good fighter. Very technical. People will enjoy his fights.

“Of course, he can do the same path as mine. He has the level. He will decide.”

As for Ilia, he’s gearing up for his first UFC Featherweight Championship defense. It’s a big one, as Topuria will collide with former 145-pound ruler Max Holloway, who is coming off one of the most sensational knockouts in UFC history when he face-planted Justin Gaethje with just one second to spare.

Time will tell if Ilia’s prediction of a KO win over Max Holloway comes to fruition, as well as his high hopes for his brother’s run with the top MMA promotion in the world. If Aleksandre is anything like his brother inside the Octagon, then fight fans will surely be quite pleased with what they see.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC, Results

Alex Pereira wonders if Israel Adesanya was injured in loss to Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024
Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96
Valentina Shevchenko

Wang Cong sends warning to Valentina Shevchenko: "My striking is better than her"

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

An old foe of Valentina Shevchenko, Wang Cong, believes she will have “Bullet’s” number in MMA competition as well.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Matt Brown says Michael Chandler will regret waiting for Conor McGregor

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown thinks Michael Chandler will ultimately realize it was a mistake to wait for Conor McGregor.

Gerald Meerschaert UFC Vegas 96
Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert reacts to breaking UFC record set by Anderson Silva: "When I’m retired it’ll be fun to tell my kids and watch them not care"

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Gerald Meerschaert may have moved past Anderson Silva on the UFC record list for most middleweight finishes, but he isn’t dwelling on the accolade.

Caio Borralho
Dana White

Caio Borralho calls for meeting with UFC CEO Dana White following win over Jared Cannonier

Fernando Quiles - August 25, 2024

Following a statement-making victory over a tough veteran in Jared Cannonier, Caio Borralho wants to have a discussion with UFC CEO Dana White.

Michael Morales, UFC Vegas 96, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 96 Bonus Report: Michael Morales one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024
Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Pros React
Jared Cannonier

Pros react after Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho.

Caio Borralho, UFC Vegas 96, Jared Cannonier, UFC, Results
Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the main event between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho.

Tabitha Ricci, UFC Vegas 96, Results, UFC
Tabitha Ricci

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Tabitha Ricci defeats Angela Hill (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the co-main event between Angela Hill and Tabitha Ricci.

Gerald Meerschaert, Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC Vegas 96, Results, UFC
Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 96 Results: Gerald Meerschaert stops Edmen Shahbazyan (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Gerald Meerschaert.