Prajanchai can’t wait to get his hands on Jonathan Di Bella: “I’m just waiting for fight day to come”

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is eagerly anticipating the chance to finally face Jonathan Di Bella.

Both men clash in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28, airing live in Asia primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The stakes are high, with the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title on the line. It’s a prize that these two titans of the sport have long coveted.

Originally, Prajanchai and Di Bella were slated to lock horns in April. But unforeseen circumstances led to a delay.

Di Bella fell ill and subsequently failed his hydration test, resulting in him being stripped of the belt and withdrawing from the bout.

This turn of events only heightened Prajanchai’s anticipation for their eventual encounter, and now the moment has arrived.

“I didn’t think I’d have the chance to fight him again. When I found out he was my next opponent, I was happy to finally get a fight with him,” he said.

“I’ve been ready for a long time. I’m just waiting for fight day to come.”

As the division’s reigning Muay Thai World Champion, Prajanchai is venturing into kickboxing with less pressure on his shoulders.

While he holds the throne in Muay Thai, the kickboxing domain isn’t relatively new territory for him.

He believes this allows him to compete with fewer expectations and more room to surprise.

“There is no underdog here. It doesn’t matter which country you come to fight in. In fact, I should be an underdog because he is a veteran in kickboxing. He fought kickboxing all his life, while I am still wet behind the ears in this rule set,” Prajanchai said.