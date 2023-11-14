Alex Pereira reacts to Israel Adesanya’s “not very respectful” response to his callout at UFC 295

By Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023

Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s response to his callout at UFC 295 last weekend.

Alex Pereira

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira won the UFC light heavyweight championship. He did so by knocking out Jiri Prochazka, becoming the latest two-weight world champion in UFC history. The win cemented Pereira’s status as one of the most successful fighters of his generation, with many believing it also confirmed his spot in the UFC Hall of Fame one day.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, ‘Poatan’ had a few things to say on the microphone in his post-fight interview. He opted to call out long-time rival Israel Adesanya, hoping to lure him back into the Octagon for a third showdown between them in the UFC.

‘Stylebender’, however, laughed off the challenge, using his YouTube channel and social media memes to tease the new champ. Now, the Brazilian sensation has responded.

 

Pereira shows disappointment in Adesanya

“I wanted him to fight me at 205 and I think I did it in a very respectful way and afterwards I saw him doing some stories and some post, not very respectful. So, I don’t know what it is, he’s afraid maybe or he just doesn’t want to fight now. I think it won’t happen soon because of his behavior now after my statement.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of which side you are on, there’s no denying that there is plenty of money to be made in another Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya collision. Who knows, maybe the promotion will target the contest for UFC 300 if they can convince Adesanya to make the jump to 205 pounds.

Do you agree with Alex Pereira? Will the third fight happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

