Jake Paul says it’s “a shame” that Dana White isn’t willing to collaborate with PFL for Jones vs. Ngannou: “We share the same media partner?”
Jake Paul has questioned why Dana White wouldn’t be willing to co-promote with PFL for Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou.
It’s well-known that fight fans want to see Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou. The only problem, of course, is that Jones is signed to UFC, and Ngannou is signed to PFL. Many have suggested that the two promotions could work together on the bout and put on a monstrous co-promotion.
Unfortunately, Dana White doesn’t seem too interested in the idea. He shot that idea down when asked about it recently and if we know one thing about Dana White, it’s that he can dig his heels in when necessary.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, really took to social media to question the UFC president’s logic on the matter.
It’s a shame. Jones vs Ngannou is way bigger now than it was while Francis fought for UFC. Both fighters would make $20M+.
If you one can co-promote with Showtime to put on MayMac why not with PFL, where we share the same media partner? @francis_ngannou @JonnyBones @PFLMMA https://t.co/hXTAG7r9LH
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 13, 2023
Paul questions White’s logic
Regardless of which way you look at it, there’s a lot of money to be made when it comes to Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones. At the same time, Dana White doesn’t seem like he’s going to budge on this one way or the other.
As for Jake Paul, fans are still eagerly awaiting his own venture into mixed martial arts following his upcoming return to the boxing ring.
