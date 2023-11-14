Jake Paul says it’s “a shame” that Dana White isn’t willing to collaborate with PFL for Jones vs. Ngannou: “We share the same media partner?”

Jake Paul has questioned why Dana White wouldn’t be willing to co-promote with PFL for Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou.

It’s well-known that fight fans want to see Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou. The only problem, of course, is that Jones is signed to UFC, and Ngannou is signed to PFL. Many have suggested that the two promotions could work together on the bout and put on a monstrous co-promotion.

Unfortunately, Dana White doesn’t seem too interested in the idea. He shot that idea down when asked about it recently and if we know one thing about Dana White, it’s that he can dig his heels in when necessary.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, really took to social media to question the UFC president’s logic on the matter.