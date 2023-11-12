Israel Adesanya reacts to callout from newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya has responded to the callout he received from newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Pereira (9-2 MMA) squared off with former light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka (29-4-1 MMA) for the promotion’s vacant 205lbs title in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden.

‘Poatan’ had earned the title opportunity after edging out a split decision victory over former division champion Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291. That win was preceded by a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.

Meanwhile, Jiri Procházka was competing for the first time since defeating Glover Teixeira for the 205lbs title back in June of 2022 at UFC 275. The Czech samurai was of course forced to vacate the belt after suffering a nasty shoulder injury.

Tonight’s main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Alex Pereira found success early in the opening round thanks to some nasty low kicks. However, Procházka eventually was able to secure a takedown, and proceeded to control the rest of the round. In round two, Jiri was able to find some early success in the standup and backed Pereira against the fence thanks to a flurry of strikes. It was in that same sequence that ‘Poatan’ found a home for his classic left hook, which dropped Prochazka down to his knees. Jiri attempted to grab the legs of Alex in hopes of earning a takedown, but some nasty elbows put a stop to those efforts and wound up ending the fight (see that here).

After becoming the ninth fighter in UFC history to earn titles in two different divisions, Alex Pereira turned his attention to his longtime rival Israel Adesanya in his post-fight interview.

The Brazilian seemingly dared ‘The Last Stylebender’ to come meet him at 205lbs.

Shortly after receiving the callout, Israel Adesanya took to ‘X’ where he issuded the following reaction:

Let it gooooo 🎶 pic.twitter.com/gv9ZYliKwH — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 12, 2023

“Let it gooooo 🎶” – Adesanya wrote while posting a photo of Pereira laying on the canvas at UFC 287.

Pereira and Adesanya have competed four times in combat sports, with ‘Poatan’ winning three of those four matchups, twice in kickboxing and once in MMA.

