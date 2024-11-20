Alex Pereira reacts after being bumped by Jon Jones in latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings update

Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on being bumped into the #3 slot by Jon Jones on the latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Alex Pereira, it’s that he’s a pretty chilled out guy. In equal measure, he’s also one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. He has already achieved some great things in combat sports, and in the world of mixed martial arts, he has established himself as a genuine superstar over the course of the last few years.

That does, of course, make him one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the sport. Ahead of UFC 309 this past weekend, he was situated in 2nd place in the men’s rankings with just UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev being ahead of him. Now, however, after Jon Jones was able to dust off Stipe Miocic, he’s been pushed down to #3.

As you can imagine, ‘Poatan’ wasn’t particularly bothered by this – although, he did have one small grievance.