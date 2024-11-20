Alex Pereira reacts after being bumped by Jon Jones in latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings update
Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on being bumped into the #3 slot by Jon Jones on the latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings.
If there’s one thing we know to be true about Alex Pereira, it’s that he’s a pretty chilled out guy. In equal measure, he’s also one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. He has already achieved some great things in combat sports, and in the world of mixed martial arts, he has established himself as a genuine superstar over the course of the last few years.
That does, of course, make him one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the sport. Ahead of UFC 309 this past weekend, he was situated in 2nd place in the men’s rankings with just UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev being ahead of him. Now, however, after Jon Jones was able to dust off Stipe Miocic, he’s been pushed down to #3.
As you can imagine, ‘Poatan’ wasn’t particularly bothered by this – although, he did have one small grievance.
Alex Pereira suggests that Jon Jones should be pound-for-pound #1
1. Jon Jones
2. Islam Makhachev
3. Alex Pereira
“With this change only I would already be happy.”
Pereira’s view
“With this change only I would be already happy”.
The change in question saw Jones being given the #1 spot ahead of Islam Makhachev. As it turns out, UFC president Dana White also agrees with this line of thinking, as he voiced his frustration recently over Jones only making it up to #2.
For Alex Pereira, it doesn’t feel like the fight game is about accolades like this. Instead, he just wants to keep winning championships and building on his legacy.
Where do you believe Alex Pereira should be placed in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings? Will we ever see him compete for a third world title in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
