Alex Pereira hints he may prevent Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC title shot after “Disrespectful” trash talk

By Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira might stop the promotion from giving Magomed Ankalaev a title shot if he wins his upcoming fight later this month.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev

Pereira successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight belt by finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Despite a slow start to the fight, Pereira rallied as the fight went on, battering and defeating Rountree in Round 4.

After defeating Rountree, Pereira said he intends to take some time off after three title defenses in 2024. But, he’s targeting a return to the Octagon in early 2025 against another top title challenger.

One such potential challenger is Ankalaev, who faces Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. Ankalaev finished Johnny Walker in January and, with a win over Rakić, could potentially be next in line for a title shot.

Ankalaev and his manager have accused Pereira of dodging the Dagestani fighter in favor of striking-based matchups. While a relatively tranquil personality in person, Ankalaev has barraged Pereira in recent months on social media.

According to Pereira, Ankalaev’s trash talk might’ve backfired.

Alex Pereira warns Magomed Ankalaev to tone down trash talk

During Thursday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira threatened to make it harder for Ankalaev to get his coveted light heavyweight title shot.

“I don’t have anyone on my mind, the [UFC] came with Khalil last time, and it was a surprise for me,” Pereira said. “I don’t really choose opponents. Some people say Ankalaev, but to be honest with you, his manager has been talking a lot of crap. Saying ‘Alex doesn’t want to fight’ this and that. But the reality is, the UFC doesn’t want him to fight [me] because he’s boring. People don’t like to watch him fight. He’s not a guy that sells pay-per-views…

“It’s disrespectful to put [the ball in my court], because to me, it’s up to the organization, and they don’t want to make the fight. But because they keep disrespecting me, maybe I’ll make it even harder for them to fight me.”

As of this writing, Ankalaev hasn’t responded to Pereira’s remarks. A win at UFC 308, especially in dominant fashion, could make him a no-brainer for Pereira’s next fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Kai Kara-France and Kai Asakura

Kai Kara-France vents frustration for Kai Askaura getting flyweight title shot: "He hasn’t even fought yet"

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2024
Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill's criticism about UFC 307 performance: "I'm on a different level than him"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Alex Pereira slams the door shut on boxing match against Jake Paul: "He knows I'm under contract to the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is done talking about a boxing match with Jake Paul.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz reveals list of potential opponents for final UFC fights: "I want to put on a good show"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is ready for his final fights.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Song Yadong
UFC

REPORT | Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Tampa headliner

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

A UFC bantamweight headliner between contenders Umar Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong is reportedly in the works for the promotion’s return to Tampa, FL in December.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal

Darren Till viciously mocks Bo Nickal's striking after training footage surfaces: "Oh god!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway's BMF belt is "Only thing that makes him relevant"

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes Max Holloway’s BMF championship is essential for making him one of mixed martial arts’s top stars.

Anthony Smith
dominick reyes

Anthony Smith looking for some fun against "dangerous" Dominick Reyes at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024

Anthony Smith is looking forward to having some fun against a “dangerous” Dominick Reyes.

Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dana White has no issue if Dustin Poirier keeps fighting: "That's up to him"

Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has no issue with Dustin Poirier continuing his pro MMA career.

Donald Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Brendan Schaub hopes UFC gives Donald Cerrone 'proper matchups' during comeback

Fernando Quiles - October 17, 2024

Brendan Schaub believes if the UFC brings Donald Cerrone back, he should be properly booked.