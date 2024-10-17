Alex Pereira hints he may prevent Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC title shot after “Disrespectful” trash talk
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira might stop the promotion from giving Magomed Ankalaev a title shot if he wins his upcoming fight later this month.
Pereira successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight belt by finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Despite a slow start to the fight, Pereira rallied as the fight went on, battering and defeating Rountree in Round 4.
After defeating Rountree, Pereira said he intends to take some time off after three title defenses in 2024. But, he’s targeting a return to the Octagon in early 2025 against another top title challenger.
One such potential challenger is Ankalaev, who faces Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. Ankalaev finished Johnny Walker in January and, with a win over Rakić, could potentially be next in line for a title shot.
Ankalaev and his manager have accused Pereira of dodging the Dagestani fighter in favor of striking-based matchups. While a relatively tranquil personality in person, Ankalaev has barraged Pereira in recent months on social media.
According to Pereira, Ankalaev’s trash talk might’ve backfired.
Alex Pereira warns Magomed Ankalaev to tone down trash talk
During Thursday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira threatened to make it harder for Ankalaev to get his coveted light heavyweight title shot.
“I don’t have anyone on my mind, the [UFC] came with Khalil last time, and it was a surprise for me,” Pereira said. “I don’t really choose opponents. Some people say Ankalaev, but to be honest with you, his manager has been talking a lot of crap. Saying ‘Alex doesn’t want to fight’ this and that. But the reality is, the UFC doesn’t want him to fight [me] because he’s boring. People don’t like to watch him fight. He’s not a guy that sells pay-per-views…
“It’s disrespectful to put [the ball in my court], because to me, it’s up to the organization, and they don’t want to make the fight. But because they keep disrespecting me, maybe I’ll make it even harder for them to fight me.”
As of this writing, Ankalaev hasn’t responded to Pereira’s remarks. A win at UFC 308, especially in dominant fashion, could make him a no-brainer for Pereira’s next fight.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC