Alex Pereira hints he may prevent Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC title shot after “Disrespectful” trash talk

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira might stop the promotion from giving Magomed Ankalaev a title shot if he wins his upcoming fight later this month.

Pereira successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight belt by finishing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Despite a slow start to the fight, Pereira rallied as the fight went on, battering and defeating Rountree in Round 4.

After defeating Rountree, Pereira said he intends to take some time off after three title defenses in 2024. But, he’s targeting a return to the Octagon in early 2025 against another top title challenger.

One such potential challenger is Ankalaev, who faces Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. Ankalaev finished Johnny Walker in January and, with a win over Rakić, could potentially be next in line for a title shot.

Ankalaev and his manager have accused Pereira of dodging the Dagestani fighter in favor of striking-based matchups. While a relatively tranquil personality in person, Ankalaev has barraged Pereira in recent months on social media.

According to Pereira, Ankalaev’s trash talk might’ve backfired.