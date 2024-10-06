Alex Pereira fires back at Jamahal Hill following UFC 307: ‘Maybe he just woke up’

Alex Pereira Responds to Jamahal Hill Mocking His Performance

Alex Pereira took questions from reporters following the UFC 307 event. During the presser, “Poatan” was asked for his response to the video of Jamahal Hill mocking his performance against Khalil Rountree. Pereira kept it short and sweet.

Alex Pereira is asked to respond to Jamahal Hill yawning, implying the fight was boring. Pereira: Maybe he just woke up from UFC 300.#UFC307 #Chama pic.twitter.com/iHXYrTX2fw — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 6, 2024

“Maybe he just woke up from UFC 300,” Pereira said.

In the past, Hill has claimed he has no beef with Pereira. He says the war of words is strictly competitive (via MMAMania).

“People have this misconception that I hate Alex,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I continuously say it’s purely competition and competitively driven, alright?

“There were some statements and things said that I wanted to address,” he continued. “For one, was the statement of. ‘Oh, he said it was on sight. Whenever he saw him then he didn’t do it.’ Where did I say that? I have never said that. It’s strictly a professional thing. I made quite a bit of money fighting Alex the first time. I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again. Why would I risk that for a scrounge, a little scuffle at the P.I.?”

Many expect Pereira to take on Magomed Ankalaev next. That all depends on how Ankalaev performs against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 later this month. Where the former champion Hill falls into the title picture remains to be seen.