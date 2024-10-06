Alex Pereira fires back at Jamahal Hill following UFC 307: ‘Maybe he just woke up’

By Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Alex Pereira has returned fire at Jamahal Hill following UFC 307.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Pereira put the 205-pound gold at stake against Khalil Rountree in Salt Lake City. It wasn’t an easy fight for “Poatan,” but he eventually put the gutsy Rountree away via fourth-round TKO. It was a crowd pleasing fight, but Hill didn’t appear to be on the edge of his seat.

RELATED: JAMAHAL HILL SAYS HE HOLDS NO ILL WILL TOWARDS ALEX PEREIRA: “I’M GOING TO MAKE QUITE A BIT OF MONEY FIGHTING ALEX AGAIN”

Alex Pereira Responds to Jamahal Hill Mocking His Performance

Alex Pereira took questions from reporters following the UFC 307 event. During the presser, “Poatan” was asked for his response to the video of Jamahal Hill mocking his performance against Khalil Rountree. Pereira kept it short and sweet.

“Maybe he just woke up from UFC 300,” Pereira said.

In the past, Hill has claimed he has no beef  with Pereira. He says the war of words is strictly competitive (via MMAMania).

“People have this misconception that I hate Alex,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I continuously say it’s purely competition and competitively driven, alright?

“There were some statements and things said that I wanted to address,” he continued. “For one, was the statement of. ‘Oh, he said it was on sight. Whenever he saw him then he didn’t do it.’ Where did I say that? I have never said that. It’s strictly a professional thing. I made quite a bit of money fighting Alex the first time. I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again. Why would I risk that for a scrounge, a little scuffle at the P.I.?”

Many expect Pereira to take on Magomed Ankalaev next. That all depends on how Ankalaev performs against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 later this month. Where the former champion Hill falls into the title picture remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Julianna Peña shares her thoughts on Kayla Harrison’s performance at UFC 307: “Not impressed”

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024
Alex Pereira
UFC

Alex Pereira won't be switching weight classes following UFC 307 win over Khalil Rountree

Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Alex Pereira has made his plans post-UFC 307 clear.

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, UFC 307, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 307 Bonus Report: Joaquin Buckley one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

The Octagon returned to Salt Lake City for tonight’s UFC 307 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO's Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira TKO's Khalil Rountree Jr. (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Raquel Pennington, Julianna Pena, UFC 307, Results, UFC

UFC 307 Results: Julianna Pena defeats Raquel Pennington (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Jose Aldo, Mario Bautista, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Mario Bautista

Pros react after Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.

Mario Bautista
Mario Bautista

UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.

Roman Dolidze, Kevin Holland, UFC 307, Results, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze TKO's Kevin Holland (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Pros react after Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.