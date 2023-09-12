Alexander Volkanovski turns attention to Islam Makhachev at UFC 300: “I think that makes a lot of sense”

Alexander Volkanovski Wants Islam Makhachev Rematch At UFC 300

Speaking to reporters backstage during UFC 293, Alexander Volkanovski said that ideally, he’d like a rematch against Islam Makhachev (h/t MMAJunkie).

“You got the Ilia [Topuria] fight that’s always going to be there,” Volkanovski said backstage during UFC 293. “You got that rematch that I want (vs. Makhachev). I want to be active. Obviously, Islam and Charles (Oliveira) are going at it soon, so I don’t want to be waiting around.”

Ultimately, Volkanovski believes that a second showdown with Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship is a top fight worthy of the UFC 300 card.

“I think that makes a lot of sense,” Volkanovski said. “Yeah, for sure. I think that would be great, especially with me getting my hand raised on that one for UFC 300 would be perfect, but again, we will see what we can do. But I think that’s one of the bigger fights that you can make. I truly do believe that. A lot of people want to see that again. It was very, very competitive, and I guarantee you I get it done next time.”

Volkanovski had a successful title defense back in July against Yair Rodriguez. “The Great” defeated “El Pantera” via third-round TKO. It was Volkanovski’s fifth successful featherweight title defense.

As for Makhachev, he’s riding a 12-fight winning streak. If he defeats Oliveira a second time, it’ll be his second successful UFC lightweight title defense. The rematch against “do Bronx” will take place at UFC 294 on October 21.