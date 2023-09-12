Alexander Volkanovski turns attention to Islam Makhachev at UFC 300: “I think that makes a lot of sense”

By Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski thinks a rematch against lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev is in order.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284

Makhachev is preparing for a rematch against Charles Oliveira. The current 155-pound champion defeated Oliveira to capture the gold via second-round submission last year. Makhachev followed that up with a close, but unanimous decision victory over Volkanovski earlier this year.

RELATED: ALEX VOLKANOVSKI VOWS TO DEFEAT ISLAM MAKHACHEV IN POTENTIAL UFC REMATCH: “I GUARANTEE I GET MY HAND RAISED”

Alexander Volkanovski Wants Islam Makhachev Rematch At UFC 300

Speaking to reporters backstage during UFC 293, Alexander Volkanovski said that ideally, he’d like a rematch against Islam Makhachev (h/t MMAJunkie).

“You got the Ilia [Topuria] fight that’s always going to be there,” Volkanovski said backstage during UFC 293. “You got that rematch that I want (vs. Makhachev). I want to be active. Obviously, Islam and Charles (Oliveira) are going at it soon, so I don’t want to be waiting around.”

Ultimately, Volkanovski believes that a second showdown with Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship is a top fight worthy of the UFC 300 card.

“I think that makes a lot of sense,” Volkanovski said. “Yeah, for sure. I think that would be great, especially with me getting my hand raised on that one for UFC 300 would be perfect, but again, we will see what we can do. But I think that’s one of the bigger fights that you can make. I truly do believe that. A lot of people want to see that again. It was very, very competitive, and I guarantee you I get it done next time.”

Volkanovski had a successful title defense back in July against Yair Rodriguez. “The Great” defeated “El Pantera” via third-round TKO. It was Volkanovski’s fifth successful featherweight title defense.

As for Makhachev, he’s riding a 12-fight winning streak. If he defeats Oliveira a second time, it’ll be his second successful UFC lightweight title defense. The rematch against “do Bronx” will take place at UFC 294 on October 21.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293

Sean Strickland turns UFC middleweight rankings upside down, enters pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 139, Noche UFC
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 139 with Jasmine Jasudavicius, Christos Giagos, and Kyle Nelson

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

The 139th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of Noche UFC this Saturday.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Israel Adesanya

Ian Machado Garry shares his thoughts on the UFC 293 main event: “What did Sean Strickland do that was elite?”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC fighter Ian Machado Garry wasn’t overly impressed with the nature of Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Alexander Volkov, Tai Tuivasa, UFC 293, UFC, Results
Tai Tuivasa

Alexander Volkov shocked that he didn’t receive a bonus after defeating Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke at UFC 293: “It was my very first submission”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

Alexander Volkov has expressed his surprise at not being awarded a bonus for his submission win over Tai Tuivasa.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping names the opponent Sean Strickland will “probably” fight in his first UFC title defense

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on who Sean Strickland will probably fight first when defending his new UFC title.

Robert Whittaker, UFC 234, UFC 234 betting odds, UFC 234 odds, Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva

Robert Whittaker sends a strong message after watching fellow fighters use homophobic slurs at UFC 293: “Really young kids watching. Set a good example”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

WATCH | Sean Strickland breaks his UFC belt, fixes it with duct tape

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Sean Strickland has already broken his UFC belt.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

What's next for Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya after UFC 293?

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

In the main event of UFC 293, the middleweight title was up for grabs as Israel Adesanya was looking to defend his strap against Sean Strickland.

Khusein Askhabov, UFC
UFC

UFC fighter reportedly arrested in Thailand for kidnapping, torturing and extorting a man

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

UFC fighter Khusein Askhabov was arrested in Thailand for allegedly forcing his way into an Italian man’s house and then robbing, kidnapping, and torturing him.

Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen believes Dricus du Plessis will be forgotten after UFC 293: "Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa just became a number one contender's match"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis could be forgotten after this weekend.