Alex Pereira discusses training with Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight: “Pick up a lot of stuff”

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is helping Dillon Danis train for Logan Paul.

Despite recent rumors, ‘El Jefe’ is still set to face ‘The Maverick’ next month in the U.K. For Logan Paul, the boxing match will be his first since a 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. Meanwhile, the fight will be Dillon Danis’ first since 2019, which is likely why he’s working with Alex Pereira.

‘Poatan’ is currently working on his own return, having recently booked a fight with Jiri Prochazka for UFC 294. Now in camp, Alex Pereira is working closely with Dillon Danis. The Bellator welterweight has recently taken to social media, showing his preparation with the Brazilian as he works toward his fight with Logan Paul.

Alex Pereira discussed training with Dillon Danis during a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, the former middleweight champion confirmed that he wouldn’t be in his corner against Logan Paul next month. However, he has worked with him and has liked what he’s seen.

“Yeah he was just in here today in my gym,” Alex Pereira stated through an interpreter when asked about training with Dillon Danis before his boxing match with Logan Paul. “It was a great training, he said he enjoyed rounds with a specific type of sparring, it was a very nice train… No, it was the second time [we trained], the first time we trained was a few months ago. But, Alex was still recovering from some fights, still a bit injured, so they just did a few positions on the ground. Some boxing.”

He continued, “Today, it was really boxing… Well, Alex is going to travel now for a few days. Maybe [we’ll train] one more time before the fight because he really enjoyed the training. He was able to move a lot, Dillon enjoyed it too. Dillon was able to pick up a lot of stuff today, so it was very good actually.”

What do you make of these comments from Alex Pereira? Are you excited about Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul?