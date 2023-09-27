WATCH | Francis Ngannou hits the pads with Mike Tyson at open workout ahead of Tyson Fury bout

By Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson got some work at last night’s open workouts preparing for Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson

In October, ‘The Predator’ will face ‘The Gypsy King’ in the first boxing match of his career thus far. To help bridge the gap between himself and Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou has brought Mike Tyson into camp. While the boxing legend isn’t the full-time head coach, he has been heavily involved.

Throughout the fight camp, ‘Iron Mike’ has taken to social media to showcase Francis Ngannou’s progress. While Mike Tyson has been quite confident in the PFL heavyweight, Tyson Fury hasn’t cared. In recent comments, the WBC titleholder slammed both men, stating that the boxing legend should be in his corner instead.

Regardless, Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson got to show off their work last night in Las Vegas. There, the two held an open workout for press and media members to attend, as they showed their training for Tyson Fury. Also, there was former heavyweight title challenger Carlos Takam, who trained for the cameras.

RELATED: TYSON FURY’S MANAGER DEFENDS HIS PHYSIQUE AHEAD OF FRANCIS NGANNOU FIGHT: “THEY’RE TAKING THIS VERY SERIOUSLY”

Francis Ngannou and Carlos Takam even briefly sparred during the open workout. However, what instead made headlines was his pad work alongside Mike Tyson. During the workout, the boxing legend took a commanding role in ordering the PFL heavyweight around.

Eric Nicksick has previously noted that Mike Tyson isn’t Ngannou’s head coach for his boxing debut. However, it was hard to tell at the open workout for his October fight with Tyson Fury. The two heavyweights seemed on the same page, just a month out from the high-profile event going down in Saudi Arabia.

What do you make of this video featuring Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson? Do you think their training will be enough to defeat Tyson Fury?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Mike Tyson Tyson Fury

