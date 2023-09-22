Rampage Jackson reveals Nate Diaz was suffering from a pinched nerve in boxing match with Jake Paul

By Susan Cox - September 22, 2023

Rampage Jackson has revealed that Nate Diaz was suffering from a pinched nerve in his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz faced Jake Paul in a professional boxing match, billed ‘Ready 4 War’, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on  Saturday August 5th.

The 10 round match-up saw ‘The Problem Child’ being awarded the unanimous decision victory over the former UFC star.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (38-14 MMA) is weighing in on the fact that Nate Diaz was suffering with an injury during the boxing bout this past August.

In a recent episode of the ‘Fade On Site’ podcast, the MMA veteran, ‘Rampage’ spoke about his discussion with Diaz following the fight:

“He just didn’t look like himself. I went to his locker room later, I don’t know if he said that in the press, but he was injured. He had a pulled muscle in his back. I said, ‘Man, what’s wrong with you?’ because one of his pecs was smaller than the other. He’s like, ‘I got a pinched nerve in my back.”

Jackson, now 45, previously fought for the UFC and then went on to sign with Bellator. The last time ‘Rampage’ was in the cage was in December of 2019, at Bellator 237, where he met up with and was defeated via TKO by Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA).

Concluding the former UFC light heavyweight champ agreed that Nate Diaz was an honorable veteran who wasn’t about to reveal he was injured during his bout with Paul saying:

“I respect that because I got excuses for all of my losses.”

What do you think of Jackson’s reveal that Diaz was injured during his boxing bout with Paul?

Would you like to see a rematch?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

