Demetrious Johnson shocked by Superlek’s controversial win over Rodtang: “I am speechless”

The main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 played host to one of the most electrifying Muay Thai bouts in history, and it caught the attention of Demetrious Johnson.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 squared off in a 140-pound catchweight contest. There, they captivated audiences worldwide while leaving many fans divided over the outcome.

Superlek emerged triumphant at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, via unanimous decision. But Johnson, in particular, believes that Rodtang did enough to secure the win.

“I am speechless. But I’m not a Muay Thai guy. I’m not a Muay Thai specialist. I just specialize in hand-to-hand combat,” he said in a reaction video on his YouTube channel.

The reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion felt that Rodtang’s relentless offense should have gotten him the victory on the scorecards.

“I thought Rodtang won the fight. I just saw Rodtang walking him down the whole entire time and bullying Superlek,” Johnson said.

“The middle of the second round to the third, I saw Superlek trying to hold him with that clinch over and over. I didn’t see somebody who was winning the fight.”

The encounter was nothing short of spectacular. Superlek and Rodtang traded devastating strikes that had Lumpinee Boxing Stadium roaring with excitement.

One pivotal moment during that match that fueled the debate was the second-round knockdown scored by Superlek. Some thought that Rodtang had slipped rather than been struck by a clean blow.

Rodtang vehemently protested, but the referee administered a standing eight-count. This automatically gave Superlek a 10-8 round under Muay Thai rules.

Johnson, however, contended that this occurrence should have not overshadowed the damage Rodtang inflicted in the first round.

In that opening frame, Rodtang delivered a vicious elbow strike that split Superlek’s head open.

“I feel the one shot that made a difference in the fight was Rodtang’s elbow, which cut Superlek over his head. That was probably the most damaging shot in the whole fight because it made him bleed,” he said.

“Rodtang ate all those shots, he controlled the distance, basically pressured Superlek the whole time. And Superlek won the fight. I don’t know how they score Muay Thai. But by my criteria, I would have given it to Rodtang.”