Demetrious Johnson shocked by Superlek’s controversial win over Rodtang: “I am speechless”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 27, 2023

The main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 played host to one of the most electrifying Muay Thai bouts in history, and it caught the attention of Demetrious Johnson.

Demetrious Johnson

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 squared off in a 140-pound catchweight contest. There, they captivated audiences worldwide while leaving many fans divided over the outcome.

Superlek emerged triumphant at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, via unanimous decision. But Johnson, in particular, believes that Rodtang did enough to secure the win.

“I am speechless. But I’m not a Muay Thai guy. I’m not a Muay Thai specialist. I just specialize in hand-to-hand combat,” he said in a reaction video on his YouTube channel.

The reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion felt that Rodtang’s relentless offense should have gotten him the victory on the scorecards.

“I thought Rodtang won the fight. I just saw Rodtang walking him down the whole entire time and bullying Superlek,” Johnson said.

“The middle of the second round to the third, I saw Superlek trying to hold him with that clinch over and over. I didn’t see somebody who was winning the fight.”

The encounter was nothing short of spectacular. Superlek and Rodtang traded devastating strikes that had Lumpinee Boxing Stadium roaring with excitement.

One pivotal moment during that match that fueled the debate was the second-round knockdown scored by Superlek. Some thought that Rodtang had slipped rather than been struck by a clean blow.

Rodtang vehemently protested, but the referee administered a standing eight-count. This automatically gave Superlek a 10-8 round under Muay Thai rules.

Johnson, however, contended that this occurrence should have not overshadowed the damage Rodtang inflicted in the first round.

In that opening frame, Rodtang delivered a vicious elbow strike that split Superlek’s head open.

“I feel the one shot that made a difference in the fight was Rodtang’s elbow, which cut Superlek over his head. That was probably the most damaging shot in the whole fight because it made him bleed,” he said.

“Rodtang ate all those shots, he controlled the distance, basically pressured Superlek the whole time. And Superlek won the fight. I don’t know how they score Muay Thai. But by my criteria, I would have given it to Rodtang.”

Demetrious Johnson not the only shocked spectator

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently took to social media to gauge the demand for a rematch between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The response was overwhelmingly in favor of seeing these two Muay Thai titans face off once again.

The epic clash between Rodtang and Superlek garnered praise from various personalities, including Joe Rogan.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Demetrious Johnson Muay Thai ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Related

Stephen Loman

Stephen Loman gets vote of confidence from former teammate in bout against John Lineker

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 27, 2023
Xiong Jing Nan
Xiong Jing Nan

Xiong Jing Nan training with former boxing champ for special rules bout at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 27, 2023

Xiong Jing Nan has enlisted the expertise of a former Boxing World Champion to prepare for her upcoming one-of-a-kind showdown.

Jessa Khan
ONE Championship

Jessa Khan unimpressed by Danielle Kelly’s game: ‘I don’t really see too much’

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 27, 2023

Danielle Kelly may have made her mark in ONE Championship, but Jessa Khan isn’t losing sleep over her opponent’s reputation.

Joshua Pacio
MMA News

Joshua Pacio has "reasonable chance" of beating undefeated Russian rumbler Mansur Malachiev

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 26, 2023

Joshua Pacio will get his shot at redemption at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this October 6.

Joe Rogan, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr.
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan in awe over Superlek-Rodtang mega fight: “Muay Thai has the biggest untapped potential in the world”

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2023

Joe Rogan found himself absolutely captivated by the exciting Muay Thai showdown between ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kitamoo9 and divisional Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean

Luke Thomas defends Colorado for implementing ONE’s MMA regulations: ‘Ruleset is flat out better’

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2023
Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

ONE Championship lands expansive deal with DirecTV

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2023

ONE Championship has made a groundbreaking move that will revolutionize the world of combat sports broadcasting.

Shinya Aoki, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki hopes to put forth dazzling performance against Mikey Musumeci

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2023

Shinya Aoki stands on the precipice of an extraordinary encounter against Mikey Musumeci.

Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Impassioned Stamp Fairtex chases third world title at ONE Fight Night 14: 'I'm determined to make history'

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 20, 2023

Stamp Fairtex has reached the pinnacle of success in two disciplines under the ONE Championship banner — Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Victoria Lee, Angela Lee, ONE
ONE Championship

Angela Lee opens up on tragic passing of sister Victoria, reveals previous 2017 suicide attempt

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2023

ONE Championship atomweight titleholder Angela Lee has opened up on the passing of her sister Victoria, and her own battles with mental health.