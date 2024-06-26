Tracy Cortez replaces Maycee Barber against Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver

Rising UFC star Tracy Cortez is reportedly set to replace Maycee Barber in the main event of UFC Denver against Rose Namajunas.

As we know, many fans were excited to see Rose Namajunas go head to head with Maycee Barber next month in the main event of UFC Denver. Unfortunately, that’ll no longer be happening. As per Alex Behunin, Barber has been forced to pull out due to undisclosed reasons. Instead, we’ll be getting a new fight – and a fresh opponent for Namajunas.

That opponent will be Tracy Cortez. The fan favorite has been pretty impressive since debuting for the promotion and now, she has her biggest test to date by far. While she doesn’t have a whole lot of time to prepare, what she does have is the confidence necessary to go up against someone with Rose’s pedigree. Yes, it’s short notice, but Cortez has proven time and time again that she can thrive under pressure.

The fight night collision is scheduled to take place on July 13 in Colorado’s most notable city.