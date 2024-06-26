Tracy Cortez replaces Maycee Barber against Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver
Rising UFC star Tracy Cortez is reportedly set to replace Maycee Barber in the main event of UFC Denver against Rose Namajunas.
As we know, many fans were excited to see Rose Namajunas go head to head with Maycee Barber next month in the main event of UFC Denver. Unfortunately, that’ll no longer be happening. As per Alex Behunin, Barber has been forced to pull out due to undisclosed reasons. Instead, we’ll be getting a new fight – and a fresh opponent for Namajunas.
That opponent will be Tracy Cortez. The fan favorite has been pretty impressive since debuting for the promotion and now, she has her biggest test to date by far. While she doesn’t have a whole lot of time to prepare, what she does have is the confidence necessary to go up against someone with Rose’s pedigree. Yes, it’s short notice, but Cortez has proven time and time again that she can thrive under pressure.
The fight night collision is scheduled to take place on July 13 in Colorado’s most notable city.
With Maycee Barber out, Tracy Cortez is now expected to face Rose Namajunas on July 13 🔥
Barber out, Cortez in
Nobody can deny that while it’s disappointing to see Barber on the shelf, this is one hell of a replacement bout. Namajunas is hungry to keep proving herself at this weight class, whereas Cortez wants to take a giant step towards a title shot. Regardless of who wins, it certainly feels like a shot at the belt is going to be on the horizon for the victor.
Are you excited to see Tracy Cortez battle it out with Rose Namajunas? How do you believe the fight is going to play out? If one is able to get a convincing finish, would it be enough to vault them into championship contention? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
