Tracy Cortez replaces Maycee Barber against Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver

By Harry Kettle - June 26, 2024

Rising UFC star Tracy Cortez is reportedly set to replace Maycee Barber in the main event of UFC Denver against Rose Namajunas.

Tracy Cortez

As we know, many fans were excited to see Rose Namajunas go head to head with Maycee Barber next month in the main event of UFC Denver. Unfortunately, that’ll no longer be happening. As per Alex Behunin, Barber has been forced to pull out due to undisclosed reasons. Instead, we’ll be getting a new fight – and a fresh opponent for Namajunas.

RELATED: Tracy Cortez books UFC return opposite Miranda Maverick

That opponent will be Tracy Cortez. The fan favorite has been pretty impressive since debuting for the promotion and now, she has her biggest test to date by far. While she doesn’t have a whole lot of time to prepare, what she does have is the confidence necessary to go up against someone with Rose’s pedigree. Yes, it’s short notice, but Cortez has proven time and time again that she can thrive under pressure.

The fight night collision is scheduled to take place on July 13 in Colorado’s most notable city.

Barber out, Cortez in

Nobody can deny that while it’s disappointing to see Barber on the shelf, this is one hell of a replacement bout. Namajunas is hungry to keep proving herself at this weight class, whereas Cortez wants to take a giant step towards a title shot. Regardless of who wins, it certainly feels like a shot at the belt is going to be on the horizon for the victor.

Are you excited to see Tracy Cortez battle it out with Rose Namajunas? How do you believe the fight is going to play out? If one is able to get a convincing finish, would it be enough to vault them into championship contention? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Maycee Barber Rose Namajunas Tracy Cortez UFC

Related

Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Michelle Waterson-Gomez explains why she’s eager to fight Gillian Robertson at UFC 303: “Having someone not being afraid to go to the ground with me”

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024
Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz empathizes with Conor McGregor after UFC 303 pullout: "I've done all kinds of s*** I shouldn't've done"

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz came to the defense of his two-time rival, Conor McGregor, amidst the latter’s UFC return falling through the cracks.

Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Ali Abdelaziz takes aim at Conor McGregor: "I can’t wait to see you and spit in your face"

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has taken aim at Conor McGregor saying he wants to spit in his face.

Sean Strickland, Robert Whittaker
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland dismisses possible Robert Whittaker clash after UFC Saudi Arabia: "I will wait"

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has no plans to face Robert Whittaker as he waits for another title shot.

Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael 'Venom' Page reveals the origins of his signature nickname ahead of UFC 303 return

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s nickname origins might surprise you ahead of the former Bellator star’s second Octagon appearance.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski reveals he offered to fight at UFC 303 following Conor McGregor's withdrawal

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024
Maycee Barber
Rose Namajunas

REPORT | Maycee Barber withdraws from UFC Denver main event

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has reportedly withdrawn from her first career UFC main event booking.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor rips Khabib Nurmagomedov after member of his gym implicated in Russian terrorist attacks: "Fake lying rats!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

Conor McGregor used the recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan as a chance to attack Khabib Nurmagomedov after a member of Nurmagomedov’s team was linked to the violence.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka "might be a little scared" facing him again at UFC 303 after knockout loss

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

Alex Pereira thinks Jiri Prochazka could be scared going into their rematch at UFC 303.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Photo | Conor McGregor once again takes aim at longtime rival Dustin Poirier: “Bent her over and ear f**ked her”

Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is again taking aim at Dustin Poirier.