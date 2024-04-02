Just Scrap Radio Ep. 160 with Alex Morono, Damon Jackson, and Christos Giagos

The 160th episode of Just Scrap Radio with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday.

We’re first joined by UFC welterweight Alex Morono (1:05). Next, UFC featherweight Damon Jackson (21:38). Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Christos Giagos (33:00).

Alex Morono opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 90 fight against Court McGee. Alex talks about getting the chance to fight another veteran like McGee and what he has made of his last couple of fights. Morono then talks about his last fight and what he took away from that. He then chats about the style matchup and what a win does for him.

Damon Jackson then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 90 scrap against Alexander Hernandez. Damon talks about coming off the loss to Billy Quarantillo and being on a two-fight losing skid going into this one. He then chats about if there is any added pressure on him as if he is fighting for his job. Damon then talks about the style matchup and what a win over Hernandez does for him.

Christos Giagos closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 90 fight against Ignacio Bahamondes. Christos talks about his loss to Daniel Zellhuber and wanting to return much sooner than this. He then talks about the style matchup against Bahamondes and fighting someone so much taller than him. He then talks about what a win does for him, and his goals for 2024.

