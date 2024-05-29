Alex Morono eyes KO win over Niko Price at UFC 302 to avenge 2017 loss: “Going to be a fun fight”

By Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

Alex Morono jumped at the chance to rematch Niko Price at UFC 302.

Alex Morono

After Morono defeated Court McGee in April, he returned to the gym to prepare for any short-notice fight that came up. Shortly after his win, Jeremiah Wells fell out of his fight against Price and Morono called the UFC to get his rematch.

“Hell yeah, this is how I like to do things. I actually was scoping out this card because it had a lot of welterweights, and I was happy to take any one of them fell out. Sure enough the next day Jeremiah Wells pulled out and I ran to my phone and called my coach and he contacted the UFC and within a couple of hours, we had a contract. This one I had seven weeks’ notice, I was banking on this being two weeks’ notice, so I had a full fight camp,” Morono said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Morono and Price fought back in 2017 and it was Price who won by second-round knockout. However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest due to Price testing positive for marijuana.

Heading into UFC 302, Morono says this is a legit rematch, despite the first fight being seven years ago. But, despite losing the first time, Morono says he took a lot of good things away from the bout.

“It’s funny we have both had 10 fights in the UFC since our first fight. I reference my fight with Niko to my students all the time because I tell them that was arguably the best performance of my life and I lost. Round one, it was the best round of MMA I have had and I made one mistake and got caught,” Morono said. “The biggest difference between now and then is Coach Sayif guiding me through those dangerous waters. It’s certainly a rematch.”

Against Niko Price, Alex Morono is the betting favorite but he doesn’t pay attention to that. Instead, the Fortis MMA product knows he can’t overlook Price as he did get knocked out by him before.

But, Morono is confident he has leveled up since then and expects to KO Price this time around to get his revenge.

“I’m 21 fights in the UFC, 40 fights total, it’s the same answer every time, but this one is going to be a fun fight. I’m looking for the knockout. Knockout is a gold medal, submission win is a silver medal, decision is a bronze medal, I’m just looking to getting a medal,” Alex Morono said.

If Morono gets his hand raised, he will improve to 14-6 and one NC in the UFC. Although he would be near a ranked opponent, Morono says he doesn’t care about that. Instead, he just wants to be as active as possible.

“What it does is it gets me paid, they re-signed me when I got the fight offer. Sean Shelby re-upped me and gave me a great pay raise, the UFC has taken care of me very well, I’m making more money than I ever thought I would make fighting. But, it lets me be active, I don’t care about the rankings, I’ll be ready to step in on short notice if something happens, but got to get through this one as Niko is a tough out.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Morono Niko Price UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his corner for UFC 302: "Eagle has landed in Jersey City"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarykyan
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev claims Arman Tsarukyan "should thank" him for jumpstarting his UFC career

Curtis Calhoun - May 28, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev feels partially responsible for Arman Tsarukyan’s success inside the Octagon.

Mike Brown, Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier's coach admits he's the "most stressful" fighter to corner ahead of UFC 302 return

Curtis Calhoun - May 28, 2024

Dustin Poirier’s head coach admits that the former UFC interim lightweight champion is a hard athlete to coach mid-fight.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hopes Dustin Poirier doesn't retire with a loss at UFC 302: "I don't think it's a good idea"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

Islam Makhachev is hoping Dustin Poirier continues to fight even if he loses at UFC 302 for the lightweight title.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

PHOTOS: Dustin Poirier shows off custom floral shorts he'll wear for UFC 302 title shot

Curtis Calhoun - May 28, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will mimic a two-time Octagon rival when he faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

Demetrious Johnson

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson explains why Boxing has been "more exciting" than MMA in 2024

Josh Evanoff - May 28, 2024
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

Dustin Poirier has shared his prediction for the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev calls UFC 302 opponent Dustin Poirier a surefire UFC Hall of Famer: "One of the legends of our sport"

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2024

Islam Makhachev has glowing praise for Dustin Poirier ahead of their lightweight title fight at UFC 302.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 166, UFC 302
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 166 with Alex Morono

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

The 166th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 302.

Michael Chandler
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley advises Michael Chandler to use his wrestling against Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes Michael Chandler needs to use his wrestling in order to find success against Conor McGregor.