Antonio Mammarella aims to elevate career to new heights at ONE 167

Antonio Mammarella finds himself standing at the precipice of a career-defining moment.

The 24-year-old prospect hopes to leave a mark on the global stage when he makes his ONE Championship debut in U.S. primetime on June 7.

This happens at ONE 167 on Prime Video, airing live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he squares off with Adrian Lee in a lightweight MMA bout.

Joining ONE Championship represents a significant milestone in Mammarella’s journey. He has been honing his craft for years, starting with an impressive run in the amateur circuit.

Mammarella turned professional in December 2023, scoring an emphatic TKO victory. This achievement led him to be noticed by the world’s largest martial arts organization.

It’s a surreal moment for the Sydney, Australia native, who understands the magnitude of the opportunity before him.

“I’m very happy to have signed the deal with ONE. I know it’s not that common to sign a deal like this while being 1-0, but the chance was there, and we took it,” he said.

Stepping inside the Circle against Lee, Mammarella recognizes the significance of the challenge ahead.

Lee comes from a family with an elite pedigree in martial arts, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their matchup.

However, the MMAFFT member remains undeterred, knowing that he has the chance to make a statement with a high-profile victory.

“I will show everyone the hard work I put in every single day,” Mammarella said.