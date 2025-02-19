Muhammad Mokaev reveals he rejected offers from PFL and ONE Championship to focus on UFC return: “They called me”

Undefeated flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is still focused on a return to the UFC.

‘The Punisher’ became one of the UFC’s most-hyped prospects at 125 pounds starting in 2022. Holding an undefeated 6-0 record, Muhammad Mokaev quickly notched wins over the likes of Charles Johnson, Tim Elliott, and Alex Perez. His winning streak earned him a crack at fellow contender Manel Kape last summer at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Despite earning a dominant win over ‘Starboy’, Muhammad Mokaev was quickly released from the UFC. Almost a year later, the flyweight is still eyeing a return to the company. While he scored a first-round submission victory in his first post-UFC appearance in December, that hasn’t led to any calls from Dana White.

However, Muhammad Mokaev has had interest from other promotions. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, ‘The Punisher’ was asked about a potential UFC return. There, Mokaev again called for the chance to re-join the company. He also stated that he’s spoken with matchmakers about a return, but that it won’t be happening right now.

Muhammad Mokaev says PFL called him about joining the 135lb tournament, but he respectfully declined.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/fjWuPI8uNK — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 19, 2025

Muhammad Mokaev reveals he rejected an offer from PFL to pursue a UFC return

In the interview, Muhammad Mokaev also revealed interest from the PFL and ONE Championship. According to the flyweight, the Donn Davis-led company approached him with an offer to join their 135-pound tournament for this year. However, Mokaev declined, stating it could prevent a return to the octagon.

“They recently called me about joining 135-pound tournament.” Muhammad Mokaev stated earlier today, referring to the PFL. “I said no. Respectfully, I appreciate the offer, I appreciate the offer, I have a lot of friends in Dubai. But, like I said, my dream is to be the best in the world and fight [in the UFC].”

He continued, “If the UFC would say ‘Listen, this guy is never coming back he’s banned from the UFC’ like Dana [White] said about Paul Daley, then I would say okay. I would go and chase and find a new goal. There’s not something that they would never bring [me] back, there is a chance. I believe I will be back there.”

