Muhammad Mokaev reveals he rejected offers from PFL and ONE Championship to focus on UFC return: “They called me”

By Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

Undefeated flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is still focused on a return to the UFC.

Muhammad Mokaev

‘The Punisher’ became one of the UFC’s most-hyped prospects at 125 pounds starting in 2022. Holding an undefeated 6-0 record, Muhammad Mokaev quickly notched wins over the likes of Charles Johnson, Tim Elliott, and Alex Perez. His winning streak earned him a crack at fellow contender Manel Kape last summer at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Despite earning a dominant win over ‘Starboy’, Muhammad Mokaev was quickly released from the UFC. Almost a year later, the flyweight is still eyeing a return to the company. While he scored a first-round submission victory in his first post-UFC appearance in December, that hasn’t led to any calls from Dana White.

However, Muhammad Mokaev has had interest from other promotions. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, ‘The Punisher’ was asked about a potential UFC return. There, Mokaev again called for the chance to re-join the company. He also stated that he’s spoken with matchmakers about a return, but that it won’t be happening right now.

RELATED: FORMER BELLATOR TITLE CHALLENGER AUSTIN VANDERFORD SIGNS WITH THE UFC, SET FOR SHORT-NOTICE DEBUT IN SEATTLE ON SATURDAY

Muhammad Mokaev reveals he rejected an offer from PFL to pursue a UFC return

In the interview, Muhammad Mokaev also revealed interest from the PFL and ONE Championship. According to the flyweight, the Donn Davis-led company approached him with an offer to join their 135-pound tournament for this year. However, Mokaev declined, stating it could prevent a return to the octagon.

“They recently called me about joining 135-pound tournament.” Muhammad Mokaev stated earlier today, referring to the PFL. “I said no. Respectfully, I appreciate the offer, I appreciate the offer, I have a lot of friends in Dubai. But, like I said, my dream is to be the best in the world and fight [in the UFC].”

He continued, “If the UFC would say ‘Listen, this guy is never coming back he’s banned from the UFC’ like Dana [White] said about Paul Daley, then I would say okay. I would go and chase and find a new goal. There’s not something that they would never bring [me] back, there is a chance. I believe I will be back there.”

What do you make of these comments from Muhammad Mokaev? Do you want to see the undefeated flyweight return to the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Muhammad Mokaev UFC

Related

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith opens up on retirement fight against Zhang Mingyang: "I was very shocked with the matchup"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025
Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Caio Borralho calls for title eliminator against Nassourdine Imavov next: "Running to the title"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho wants a fight with Nassourdine Imavov next.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis says Khamzat Chimaev fight cements his legacy even though he isn't a "boogeyman" anymore

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t think Khamzat Chimaev is the boogeyman people think he is.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick
Eric Nicksick

Caio Borralho reacts to Sean Strickland being at odds with coach Eric Nicksick

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

Caio Borralho has weighed in on the Sean Strickland situation with his coach Eric Nicksick.

UFC glove touch
Stephen Thompson

Popular UFC fighter says he will never compete in bare knuckle boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

When it comes to fighting under bare knuckle rules, you can count one UFC veteran out.

Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski's next UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025
Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg explains why he's so excited to fight Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg has explained why he’s so excited to battle it out with Brandon Moreno in his next fight.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso set for flyweight return at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to make her return to the Octagon later this year at UFC 315.

Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reacts to Austin Vanderford taking short notice fight at UFC Seattle

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Paige VanZant has reacted to her husband Austin Vanderford taking a short notice fight against Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after bizarre Instagram video goes viral

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has defended Jon Jones after the latter was involved in a strange Instagram video recently.