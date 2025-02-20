Rob Font reveals Raul Rosas Jr. was originally targeted to replace Dominick Cruz at UFC Seattle

Rob Font went through a couple of opponents after Dominick Cruz withdrew from their UFC Seattle fight.

Font was supposed to take on the former bantamweight champ, but a shoulder injury knocked Cruz out. After Cruz pulled out of the fight, he said the original opponent offered was Raul Rosas Jr., but that didn’t come to fruition.

“They initially offered Rosas Jr., they offered him we said yeah, I’m not sure what happened. The fight didn’t happen,” Font said at UFC Seattle media day. “Chris Gutierrez then threw his name in the mix, I don’t think the UFC didn’t like that idea. They then threw Matsumoto at me and we accepted.”

Why the fight didn’t happen is uncertain, but Font says he agreed to the fight and was looking toward to fighting Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Seattle. Rosas Jr. is 10-1 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Aoriqileng.