Paulo Costa disputes Dana White’s claim that Khamzat Chimaev was “amazing” in UFC 319 title win: “He did horrible!”

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has once again explained why he wasn’t a fan of Khamzat Chimaev’s performance at UFC 319.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev

In case you haven’t heard, Paulo Costa isn’t a big fan of Khamzat Chimaev. These two men have been back and forth at one another on several occasions over social media and in interviews, and many believe it’s just a matter of time before we see them square off in the Octagon.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev, Reinier De Ridder and Paulo Costa trade shots on social media

Of course, in order to get to that point, Costa needs to string together another win or two at 185 pounds. Chimaev, meanwhile, will likely sit back and wait to see who wins the recently announced fight between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez.

In a recent interview, Costa spoke candidly about Chimaev’s performance at UFC 319 where he dominated Dricus du Plessis to capture the UFC middleweight championship.

Costa’s view on Chimaev’s performance

“This is a show. This is entertainment,” Costa said. “This kind of fight, and fighter, has a lot of potential to kill this business.

“This surprised me after, because at the press conference after the fight, Dana (White) was (saying), ‘OK, he did amazing.’ No, he didn’t, man.

“He did horrible. This is horrible for the watchers,” Costa continued. “This is not good. People will watch something else. They will not watch these guys hugging each other for 25 minutes.”

Paulo knows how to market himself – but whether or not it leads to him receiving another title shot is a different matter altogether.

Would you be at all interested in seeing Khamzat Chimaev defend the belt against Paulo Costa? If so, who would you back to win that fight and how? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

