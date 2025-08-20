Paulo Costa disputes Dana White’s claim that Khamzat Chimaev was “amazing” in UFC 319 title win: “He did horrible!”

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has once again explained why he wasn’t a fan of Khamzat Chimaev’s performance at UFC 319.

In case you haven’t heard, Paulo Costa isn’t a big fan of Khamzat Chimaev. These two men have been back and forth at one another on several occasions over social media and in interviews, and many believe it’s just a matter of time before we see them square off in the Octagon.

Of course, in order to get to that point, Costa needs to string together another win or two at 185 pounds. Chimaev, meanwhile, will likely sit back and wait to see who wins the recently announced fight between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez.

In a recent interview, Costa spoke candidly about Chimaev’s performance at UFC 319 where he dominated Dricus du Plessis to capture the UFC middleweight championship.

