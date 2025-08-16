Khamzat Chimaev responds to being called out by Paulo Costa
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on being repeatedly called out by rival Paulo Costa.
As we know, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship tonight. However, this isn’t the only person that Khamzat is currently embroiled in a feud with. ‘Borz’ is also in the midst of a rivalry with Paulo Costa, although Costa seems to be doing most of the work there.
It’s not clear as to whether or not these two will ever fight each other. Right now, Costa is a fair distance off of being considered a legitimate title contender. Chimaev, meanwhile, could be just a few hours away from having the gold wrapped around his waist. Still, there’s a good story to be told there, and we’d be pretty fascinated to see it play out.
After recent jabs and jibes from Costa, Chimaev took the opportunity to respond during a recent podcast appearance.
Chimaev responds to Costa
“I don’t care what Paulo Costa says,” Chimaev said on the JAXXON podcast. “I have my life, I have my bank account better than his 10 times. This guy is poor. That’s why he’s trying to call me out and make money. I beat the guys who beat him.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Regardless of whether or not you like Khamzat, he’s simply must-watch television. As it turns out, so is Costa – so let’s hope the UFC finds a way to pair them up at some point in the future.
Are you interested in the idea of seeing Khamzat Chimaev battle it out with Paulo Costa? If the fight does happen, who are you backing to pick up the victory and how? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!