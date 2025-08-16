Khamzat Chimaev responds to being called out by Paulo Costa

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on being repeatedly called out by rival Paulo Costa.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship tonight. However, this isn’t the only person that Khamzat is currently embroiled in a feud with. ‘Borz’ is also in the midst of a rivalry with Paulo Costa, although Costa seems to be doing most of the work there.

It’s not clear as to whether or not these two will ever fight each other. Right now, Costa is a fair distance off of being considered a legitimate title contender. Chimaev, meanwhile, could be just a few hours away from having the gold wrapped around his waist. Still, there’s a good story to be told there, and we’d be pretty fascinated to see it play out.

After recent jabs and jibes from Costa, Chimaev took the opportunity to respond during a recent podcast appearance.