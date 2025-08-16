Khamzat Chimaev responds to being called out by Paulo Costa

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on being repeatedly called out by rival Paulo Costa.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Caio Borralho, MMA

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship tonight. However, this isn’t the only person that Khamzat is currently embroiled in a feud with. ‘Borz’ is also in the midst of a rivalry with Paulo Costa, although Costa seems to be doing most of the work there.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev responds to Paulo Costa’s claim that he was DMing his wife: “She deleted everything bro”

It’s not clear as to whether or not these two will ever fight each other. Right now, Costa is a fair distance off of being considered a legitimate title contender. Chimaev, meanwhile, could be just a few hours away from having the gold wrapped around his waist. Still, there’s a good story to be told there, and we’d be pretty fascinated to see it play out.

After recent jabs and jibes from Costa, Chimaev took the opportunity to respond during a recent podcast appearance.

Chimaev responds to Costa

“I don’t care what Paulo Costa says,” Chimaev said on the JAXXON podcast. “I have my life, I have my bank account better than his 10 times. This guy is poor. That’s why he’s trying to call me out and make money. I beat the guys who beat him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether or not you like Khamzat, he’s simply must-watch television. As it turns out, so is Costa – so let’s hope the UFC finds a way to pair them up at some point in the future.

Are you interested in the idea of seeing Khamzat Chimaev battle it out with Paulo Costa? If the fight does happen, who are you backing to pick up the victory and how? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Paulo Costa UFC

Related

UFC 319, Results, Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

UFC 319: 'Du Plessis vs. Chimaev' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 16, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev, UFC
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev sends chilling message to Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev sent a chilling message to Dricus du Plessis this week ahead of their blockbuster title showdown tonight.

Rory MacDonald
UFC

Rory MacDonald name drops the one opponent who could end his MMA retirement: “I would be super interested”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has named the opponent who could lure him out of his ongoing retirement from the sport.

Tristan Hamm, Colby Covington
UFC

Influencer Tristan Hamm discusses sparring 'true gladiator' Colby Covington: 'That fight can go either way'

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025

Influencer boxer Tristan Hamm had a chance to spar former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington on Thursday.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
UFC

Buchecha should avoid Bo Nickal error says former Sean Strickland foe

Dylan Bowker - August 15, 2025

Buchecha has a lot of potential in mixed martial arts. But Marcus Almeida needs to avoid some of the pitfalls that Bo Nickal has found himself in, according to a former UFC vet. This was discussed by Krzysztof Jotko, who touched on this topic as a guest on Bowks Talking Bouts.

Dricus du Plessis press conference

Dricus Du Plessis reveals middleweight contender that has impressed him the most: 'He looked incredible'

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev training
UFC

Former Khamzat Chimaev rival makes UFC 319 prediction for Dricus du Plessis fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

A man who gave Khamzat Chimaev one of his toughest challenges to date has a prediction for UFC 319.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC walkout
Ilia Topuria

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan turns heads with recent comments on Ilia Topuria's striking

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has made some bold comments about Ilia Topuria’s striking.

UFC Octagon Live
UFC

UFC 319 fight cancelled just one day prior to event due to weigh-in debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 15, 2025

The UFC 319 weigh-ins didn’t take place without some drama, and one fight has been canned as a result.

Bobby Green
UFC

King Green reveals that he can't walk after late UFC 319 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC veteran King Green has admitted that he can’t walk after he withdrew from his Diego Ferreira fight at UFC 319.