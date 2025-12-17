Paulo Costa set to face rising star nicknamed ‘The Hulk’ in UFC 326 Octagon return

By Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025
Paulo Costa poses on the scale at the UFC 318 ceremonial weigh-in

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa will face a rising star when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 326 next year.

The UFC middleweight division is in a peculiar spot with Khamzat Chimaev sitting atop the throne.

Chimaev, who defeated Dricus du Plessis to win the UFC middleweight title at UFC 319, has teased a potential move to light heavyweight after defending his title at least once. Nassourdine Imavov is the consensus No. 1 middleweight contender, but Chimaev has repeatedly dismissed fighting Imavov due to their history.

Chimaev’s ongoing hiatus opens the doors for other contenders to emerge, including Anthony Hernandez, who will face Sean Strickland at UFC Houston next year. After a win at UFC 318, Paulo Costa called out Chimaev, after months of bad blood between the two middleweights.

If Costa wants to move one step closer to potentially fighting Chimaev, he’ll first have to pass a formidable test, as reported earlier this week.

Paulo Costa vs. Brunno Ferreira in the works for UFC 326

As first reported by Brazilian MMA journalist Leo Guimaraes, Costa will return on March 7th at UFC 326 in Las Vegas against surging middleweight contender Brunno Ferreira.

Ferreira (15-2-0) returns to the Octagon after three-straight wins, including most recently defeating Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision. The talented Brazilian missed weight ahead of UFC 323 for the first time in his career.

Ferreira has turned the page on his previous loss to Abus Magomedov in October, which marked the first loss of his career in the cage. He went on to submit Jackson McVey and Armen Petrosyan with back-to-back armbars.

Costa has lost two of his last three UFC fights but got back on track with a win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318. He lost back-to-back fights to former champions Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker, entering the Kopylov bout.

Costa is looking to reclaim the form that saw him become one of the top middleweight contenders in the world, with wins over the likes of Uriah Hall, Johny Hendricks, and Yoel Romero.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Paulo Costa UFC Videos

Related

Paddy Pimblett appears at a press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off

Paddy Pimblett pleads for Anthony Joshua to 'punch Jake Paul's head in' in upcoming boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025
Terence Crawford celebrates after his fight against Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford

BREAKING: Terence Crawford announces boxing retirement to 'walk away on his own terms'

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

The conclusion of one of boxing’s legendary careers was announced on Tuesday as Terence Crawford opted to hang up the gloves.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall blasts 'cheat' Ciryl Gane as feud continues to grow: 'I’ll be back to smash your face'

Cole Shelton - December 16, 2025

Tom Aspinall has taken aim at Ciryl Gane as their feud continues to take shape.

Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 315 press conference, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 322
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad claims Islam Makhachev favors 'easier matchup' in Kamaru Usman over other top welterweights

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad accused Islam Makhachev of cherry picking opponents ahead of his first title defense.

Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Francis Ngannou and Dana White at the UFC 270 press conference
Dana White

Chael Sonnen shares unique take on Dana White/Francis Ngannou alleged physical confrontation at the height of UFC beef

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen had a similar run-in with Francis Ngannou that UFC CEO Dana White recently alleged.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland

Conor McGregor will not fight at UFC White House, predicts former MMA star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan reveals what he'd like to do after his MMA career ends

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has spoken about what he would like to do once his mixed martial arts career comes to an end.

Daniel Cormier commentary
UFC

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier reveals what part of mixed martial arts he misses

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has spoken openly about what he misses from his mixed martial arts career.

UFC Mexico
UFC Mexico

Ailin Perez vs. Macy Chiasson bolsters UFC Mexico with clash of ranked bantamweights

Dylan Bowker - December 15, 2025

Ailin Perez and Macy Chiasson will throw down in Q1 of 2026, with both looking to further climb up the hierarchy of 135 pounds in the UFC.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje details 2026 plan: "The best way I can finish off my career"

Dylan Bowker - December 15, 2025

Justin Gaethje realizes that he is authoring the final chapters of his story as a competitive fighter heading into the new year, but he has navigated a plan to go on a 2026 run that will dovetail his narrative together seamlessly.