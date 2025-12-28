Darren Till obliterates ‘worst fighter’ Paulo Costa for pulling out of UFC 326

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025
Darren Till and Paulo Costa

Darren Till has voiced his displeasure over Paulo Costa’s withdrawal from the UFC 326 card.

Costa was scheduled to face Brunno Ferreira inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 7. “Borrachinha” was quickly pulled from the card due to undisclosed reasons. The news caught Till’s attention and “The Gorilla” did not mince words.

Till hopped on his X account to go off on Costa over the bout cancellation.

“This guy is just a big jumped up joke of a juice ed. Has no respect for the sport,” Till wrote. “Just quit Costa and keep doing ur secret juice gig cos it’s the only thing that works for u. Ur an absolute mongoloide. Ur a bum. Ur a whore. Quit please quit my brother. You are so so fucking shit. I think you may be the worst fighter to ever fight in the ufc ever. And ur title challenge was worse than mine and that’s saying something.”

Costa’s last bout took place back in July. He earned a unanimous decision win over Roman Kopylov on the UFC 318 card. It was a key win for “Borrachinha,” as he was able to snap a two-fight skid. Costa had also gone 1-4 in his last five outings going into the bout against Kopylov.

Till hasn’t been a member of the UFC roster since he requested his release in 2023. He has enjoyed a combat sports resurgence in the world of influencer boxing. “The Gorilla” is coming off a devastating third-round knockout win over former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold in a pro boxing match. Till has also defeated Mohammad Mutie in an exhibition boxing match, as well as Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart under the Misfits banner.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on Costa, as well as what’s next for Till when those details become available.

