Reinier de Ridder isn’t amused by Paulo Costa’s trolling following UFC Abu Dhabi

Reinier de Ridder has fired back at Paulo Costa following post-fight remarks.

On Saturday, de Ridder faced former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker. The UFC Abu Dhabi main event went the distance and was highly competitive throughout. Once the score totals were read, it was revealed that “RDR” emerged victorious via split decision.

After the fight, Costa took to social media and he didn’t have many kind words for de Ridder. “Borrachinha” said that de Ridder vs. Whittaker was a “bad fight” and vowed to knock de Ridder out if the two ever fight. He also posted a meme mocking de Ridder.

During the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight press conference, “RDR” reminded Costa of his loss to Whittaker back in 2024 (via MMAFighting).

“There’s always a hater out there,” de Ridder said. “Did Paulo Costa never fight Whittaker? What happened?”

As far as the decision win over Whittaker is concerned, de Ridder didn’t feel the bout was as close as the scorecards suggest.

“I’ve got to watch this back. At least the last two rounds, right? Maybe the second as well,” de Ridder said about which rounds he won. “I got on top a couple of times. I hurt him a couple of times with the knee but this guy is a tough guy. He was hard to put away. He did amazing. I think I said it a couple of times already but one of the best Rob’s I’ve seen in years. He was so calm, collected, very explosive. It was hard work this time.

“I was surprised one judge scored it completely wrong. I thought I had three rounds at least. But it is what it is. I hoped to finish him, and I didn’t so you never know what the judges make of it. I’ll be sure to finish the next guy again.”

Following UFC Abu Dhabi, de Ridder has called for a title shot against the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev. Many are wondering how “RDR” vs. “Stillknocks” would play out given the unique styles of both fighters.