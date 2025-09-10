Noche UFC headliner Jean Silva names middleweight contender who he can’t stand

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 10, 2025
Jean Silva UFC celebration

Jean Silva isn’t fond of one popular UFC middleweight.

While Silva is focused on his upcoming featherweight tilt against Diego Lopes for Noche UFC, he hasn’t been shy in expressing his disdain for a 185-pounder. The name in question is Paulo Costa.

Silva appeared on the “Full Send” podcast and went as far as to say he wouldn’t mind getting into a physical altercation with “Borrachinha,” even if it meant being outmatched (h/t Championship Rounds).

“There are some guys like Paulo Costa,” Silva said. “I just don’t like him. I can’t stand him. Of course, it’s not like I’m going to throw down with the guy. he’s way bigger than me, he’d break me. But if it were on the street? Then yeah, we’d be throwing hands. F*** Paulo Costa.”

Silva and Costa are far apart in terms of weight class and one would think the two won’t be trading strikes in any capacity. Still, Silva hasn’t minced words when discussing how he feels about “Borrachinha.”

“Lord” Silva will need to keep his attention on Saturday. A victory over Lopes would put him one step closer to a UFC featherweight title opportunity. Silva is riding a 13-fight winning streak and has gone 5-0 under the UFC banner. He earned his UFC deal after defeating Kevin Vallejos on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2023.

As for Costa, he recently provided an update on a rumored UFC Qatar fight against Sharabutdin Magomedov. In a post on his X account, “Borrachinha” claimed the UFC informed him that he likely won’t be facing “Shara Bullet” on Nov. 22. Whether or not the fight actually goes through at some point remains to be seen.

For now, fans are left to wonder what’s next for Costa. Before you get any ideas, he will not be mixing it up with Jean Silva.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

