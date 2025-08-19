Khamzat Chimaev, Reinier De Ridder and Paulo Costa trade shots on social media

By Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is a popular man in the wake of his UFC middleweight championship triumph at UFC 319 last weekend.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev

As you can imagine, Khamzat Chimaev’s name has been on plenty of people’s lips since UFC 319. He finally reached the top of the mountain and claimed UFC gold on Saturday night, defeating Dricus du Plessis. He didn’t just win, though – he dominated the South African sensation and, for the most part, made it look easy.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev trolls critics who questioned his cardio ahead of UFC 319 championship win

Chimaev was always going to have success with his wrestling but in addition to that, his cardio also seemed to hold up pretty well. He was able to shut down anything that came back his way from du Plessis and moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of strategy he opts to implement as he begins his reign as champion.

In a recent series of tweets, Paulo Costa and Reinier de Ridder came into the conversation as Chimaev starts to consider his next move.

 

 

Chimaev’s next move

Based on this, it seems like Khamzat Chimaev is interested in locking horns with Reinier de Ridder. Given that RDR is coming off the back of a win over top contender Robert Whittaker, it certainly makes sense.

Beyond that, though, there’s a whole lot of intrigue when it comes to the possible Khamzat/Costa fight. These two men clearly don’t like one another and while Khamzat would be the big favorite, you just never know what you’re going to get with Costa.

What do you believe should be the next UFC middleweight championship fight? How many legitimate title contenders do you believe there are at 185 pounds right now? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Paulo Costa Reinier de Ridder UFC

Related

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC

TUF champ: Khalil Rountree Jr. beats Jiri Prochazka with Hank Hill Mentality

Dylan Bowker - August 18, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia
UFC

"Couldn't imagine Maddalena stopping wrestling" of Islam Makhachev, says Former AKA Fighter

Dylan Bowker - August 18, 2025

Islam Makhachev is preparing for his chance to become a two-division champion in a looming matchup against welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena, and a former AKA-based fighter has weighed in on this pursuit from AKA product, Makhachev.

Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder explains why he's a 'big challenge' for Khamzat Chimaev

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Reinier de Ridder is hopeful to get the next middleweight title shot.

Dricus du Plessis

What's next for the stars of UFC 319?

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

The UFC was in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, August 16, for a solid UFC 319 card. The main event saw middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defending his belt against Khamzat Chimaev. The co-main event saw Lerone Murphy taking on newly signed Aaron Pico.

Jon Jones Octagon
Jon Jones

Jon Jones 'optimistic' he will be part of White House event despite Dana White's comments

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he will be part of the White House card.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis: 'Not what I expected'

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025
Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White assess Dricus du Plessis' performance in UFC 319 blowout loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

Dana White has some thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight
Khamzat Chimaev

If you didn't like Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 319, that's on you, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

One MMA legend is baffled by the reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant UFC 319 showing.

Alexander Volkanovski and Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Alexander Volkanovski doubles down on timeframe for next UFC title fight amid Lerone Murphy's KO win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 18, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski wants to give Lerone Murphy a crack at UFC gold before 2025 is out.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis' head coach opens up on Khamzat Chimaev loss at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 18, 2025

Dricus du Plessis’ head coach Morne Visser has opened up on his student’s defeat at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev last weekend.