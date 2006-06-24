Javier Mendez next fight?
N/A
Javier Mendez last fight?
Javier Mendez lost their last fight against
Brandon Taylor by
Submission (Rear Naked Choke) on
Jun. 24, 2006 at
UCE - Round 21 - Underage Show .
Is Javier Mendez retired?
Javier Mendez last fought
Brandon Taylor 15 years 10 months and 9 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Javier Mendez from?
Javier Mendez is from .
Has Javier Mendez ever been knocked out?
Javier Mendez has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) to Brandon Taylor on Jun / 24 / 2006 at UCE - Round 21 - Underage Show
How long has Javier Mendez been fighting?
Javier Mendez has been fighting for a period of 2 months and 29 days, their first fight was on Mar. 25, 2006 at UCE - Round 20 - Episode 4 . They have accumalated roughly 18 minutes and 9 seconds of combat.