advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Javier Mendez Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 2-1-0

Javier Mendez was born in Mexico and moved to the United States with his family at the age of 6. He was raised in San Jose, California and attended Andrew Hill High School. Like most of his peers of his generation, Mendez grew up admiring the late Bruce Lee. Mendez started training in martial arts in 1978, studying the discipline of Tang Soo Do. From there, he went to West Coast Tae Kwon Do and trained under Scott Coker (former CEO of Strikeforce and current president of Bellator MMA) Mendez started his kickboxing career in 1985 and shortly thereafter he established the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) where he held training sessions with a small group of students. After fighting his way through the kickboxing ranks, Mendez won his first world championship in 1992 when he became the ISKA Light-Cruiserweight Champion. In 1995, Mendez defeated Conrad Pla (founder of Tristar Gym) via split decision to win the vacant ISKA Light Heavyweight Championship.

Last Fight: Brandon Taylor
Age: 2021
Height
Weight
Nick Name: N/A
Nationality:
Association:
2 Wins
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
2
100%
Decisions
0
0%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
1
100%
Decisions
0
0%

Wiki Stats

Style Kickboxing
Team American Kickboxing Academy

FAQ's

Javier Mendez next fight?
N/A
Javier Mendez last fight?
Javier Mendez lost their last fight against Brandon Taylor by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) on Jun. 24, 2006 at UCE - Round 21 - Underage Show .
Is Javier Mendez retired?
Javier Mendez last fought Brandon Taylor 15 years 10 months and 9 days ago, and should be considered retired.
Where is Javier Mendez from?
Javier Mendez is from .
Has Javier Mendez ever been knocked out?
Javier Mendez has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) to Brandon Taylor on Jun / 24 / 2006 at UCE - Round 21 - Underage Show
How long has Javier Mendez been fighting?
Javier Mendez has been fighting for a period of 2 months and 29 days, their first fight was on Mar. 25, 2006 at UCE - Round 20 - Episode 4 . They have accumalated roughly 18 minutes and 9 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Brandon Taylor UCE - Round 21 - Underage Show
Jun/24/2006 		Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 2 0:23
win Brady Schow UCE - Round 21 - Episode 4
Jun/03/2006 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 2:46
win Brady Schow UCE - Round 20 - Episode 4
Mar/25/2006 		Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 3 0:00
bj penn logo
BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.
© 2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy
x
x