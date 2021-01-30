Coach Javier Mendez shares some advice for his pupil Khabib Nurmagomedov

American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez has shared some advice for his star pupil in Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) retired from mixed martial arts immediately following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The Russian sensation cited the death of his Father as the reason for hanging up his gloves.

Despite ‘The Eagle’ appearing to be set on riding off into the sunset, UFC President Dana White has remained confident that he could lure Khabib back for one final fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly told the UFC boss that if one of the lightweights could do something special at last weekend’s pay-per-view event, then he would consider coming back.

Although Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier both walked away with sensational stoppage wins at UFC 257, their performances were ultimately not good enough to sway Nurmagomedov out of retirement.

‘The Eagle’ spoke to Dana White following the conclusion of last Saturday’s event where he reiterated to the UFC President that the other lightweights were “not on his level“.

With his star pupils fighting future still uncertain, AKA head coach Javier Mendez shared some sounds advice for Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding his future.

“I didn’t even know if [Conor] was gonna do great that Khabib would even fight him, cause he’s gotta ask his mother’s permission first,” Mendez said in a recent interview with Submisison Radio (transcription via MMAFighting). “You guys gotta remember, the key thing is that he has to ask his mother too for permission. I didn’t see GSP being offered, and I thought the only way he was gonna come out of it was if GSP was in that picture. But based on what happened, I don’t see why he would want to come out and fight anybody. Why? This fight with Dustin is not gonna motivate him. He’s not looking at the money aspect of it.”

Javier Mendez continued to discuss the future of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“But if they can put GSP on the table, maybe there’s a chance there. And I’m not saying it will happen, because I don’t know, but I’m just saying GSP might be the only one. I’ve always thought it was GSP, because that’s what his father wanted, and I think if they can get that one worked out and Khabib can get his mother’s permission, I think that one could work. But I don’t think anybody else is gonna work. Period. If he asked my opinion, I would say hold out for GSP or retire. That’s what I would tell him. But he’s never asked me, so that conversation never took place.”

