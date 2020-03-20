Head coach Javier Mendez says he and Khabib Nurmagomedov willing to travel anywhere for UFC 249

The status of UFC 249 is up in the air when it comes to the location and whether or not the event will actually take place, but one half of the main event are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure it happens.

On Wednesday night, the NYSAC and the UFC released separate statements acknowledging that UFC 249 which had been scheduled to take place at Barclays Center will not take place in New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez, who is also the head coach of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently appeared on Submission Radio and said he and his champion fighter are willing to go anywhere to make the event happen.

Head @AKA_HQ coach @akajav confirms him and @TeamKhabib are willing to travel anywhere to make #UFC249 possible! Likes the idea of doing the fight in Abu Dhabi! 📽FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/oTgb5ueqGY Where do you think this fight ends up?🤔 pic.twitter.com/eZTVfjDZSq — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) March 19, 2020

“We as a team are willing to travel wherever the place needs to happen, wherever that may be, we’re willing to travel. Where we have been told, the APEX in Las Vegas but that got shot down because of the athletic commission stopped all fights from happening, so you don’t have any power over them. I heard somewhere in Oklahoma but that got shot down too. I don’t know where else, where they’re going.

“I read his [Khabib] father had a great idea and I think it’s a great idea, Abu Dabi, I think that’s a great place but who knows what their rules are over there at the present time. It’s a world pandemic that’s preventing this from happening and it’s kind of one of those day-by day.”

As the UFC continues to work to find a new location and keep UFC 249 alive, it seems that Khabib Nurmagomedov and his coach Javier Mendez are willing to travel wherever they may need in order to make the fight happen. Seeing how this is the fifth attempt by the UFC to book a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, all parties involved seem willing to do what it takes to make the fight finally happen.

Do you think UFC 249 will take place in April? If so, where?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 3/19/2020