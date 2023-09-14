Coach Javier Mendez names the fight that “could be as big as Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov” for Sean O’Malley

Javier Mendez Vouches For Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sean O’Malley

Speaking to Lord Ping, Javier Mendez expressed his belief that a bantamweight showdown between Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley could reach the heights of Khabib vs. McGregor.

“I think Umar and Sean could be as big as McGregor and Khabib, but the only thing is Sean O’Malley has more class than McGregor, he won’t bring religion, country and family into the picture. I don’t think Sean would go that low. I think he will keep it between him and Umar and leave it at that. Let the fighters talk crap, but leave family, leave the country, leave religion out of it.”

At the moment, Nurmagomedov is out of action due to an injury. With that said, Mendez is hoping that if Nurmagomedov is able to earn a bantamweight title shot, O’Malley will still be the champion.

“O’Malley has that X factor and the UFC are pushing him very hard. He’s very charismatic, but he can also fight and entertain. People like watching him. I think if they keep building him and he keeps winning, I think he could be the next big thing. I look forward to Umar facing Sean O’Malley in the future. But right now we’re on the mend from the injury that he had surgery on and hopefully we get a fight next year and then after one or two victories, we will go after whoever the champ is. Hopefully it’s O’Malley because his torch is burning bright and this the first time we’ve had a bantamweight with that kind of pull. It would be the greatest gift Umar could have if Sean is still the champ when it’s Umar’s time.”