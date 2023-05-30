Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters despite recent announcement

By Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters, according to Javier Mendez.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Back in January, it was revealed that Nurmagomedov was retiring from coaching and being involved in MMA completely. This came after he was serving as a coach for the likes of Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov among others and having success doing so.

“The year certainly turned out to be a very busy and successful. Take care of yourself brothers I hope my decision is only for the best, a big hug to you all. Thank you, you were a big reason for my success in sports,” Nurmagomedov wrote in an Instagram post after the news broke.

RELATED: Umar Nurmagomedov opens up on why Khabib is stepping away from MMA.

Since then, there has been little word about Khabib Nurmagomedov getting back into coaching. But, Javier Mendez, the head coach at AKA, revealed ‘The Eagle’ is in fact still coaching. Instead, his announcement was about him cornering fighters on fight night but still coaches during training camp.

“Well, it’s gonna be me for sure, I’m pretty sure Khabib won’t be in the corner, he stated that. One thing people don’t understand, he never said he wouldn’t coach people, he said he wouldn’t be in the corner and travel to fight camps because he’s spending time with his family,” Mendez said to The Schmo about Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Never said he wouldn’t come and visit here and there and train the guys, he’s never said none of that. He’s still holding true to everything he’s said and he never said never either. I’m hoping at some point he can come back and help me. Him being back in the corner is such a huge motivator for the guys and me, cause then my jobs easier because I hardly have to worry about anything. I just sit in the backseat and let him drive because he’s a hell of a driver.”

This certainly is a change in stance but when the fighters are back home in Dagestan, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still a big part of their training. Whether or not he will ever be back in the corner again is uncertain at this time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Javier Mendez Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

