Javier Mendez believes Cormier vs. Miocic 3 winner will be offered “big money fight” with Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier’s coach Javier Mendez predicts a blockbuster Jon Jones bout after the former heavyweight champion’s clash against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.

Miocic is set to defend his heavyweight crown against Cormier in the UFC 252 main event on Saturday 15 August 2020, in arguably the biggest heavyweight showdown in UFC history.

The pair have both claimed a win and loss in their two previous fights, and their trilogy bout this weekend will decide the victor once and for all. Mendez expects fireworks and another big fight on the horizon.

“Whoever is victorious from the fight is gonna get offered a big money fight,” Javier Mendez told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto (via Bloody Elbow). “And I believe it’s gonna be against Jon Jones because Jon Jones has stressed he wants to go to heavyweight.

“And what better way for Jones to the kind of money he wants than to fight a Stipe or a DC for the heavyweight title.”

Jones’ future in the UFC remains uncertain after he aired his grievances about fighter pay and claimed he’s willing to sit out until he’s compensated accordingly. Mendez believes a big-money fight might be the perfect antidote to Jones’ current UFC struggles.

“That would make the fight that Jones would want,” Mendez added. “Obviously, he deserves more money, he’s a major star, and he’s the most decorated guy really in the light heavyweight division. He’s never been beat. So I think it’s a logical choice.”

During a recent interview with Steve-O, Jones surprisingly showed respect to his longstanding rival Cormier.

“I respect D.C.,” Jones said (via MMA Fighting). “I think he’s an outstanding man. I think he represents himself very well. I think he represents African-Americans very well. He represents the UFC very well. Being a father, being an athlete, he’s very well spoken, he’s a great commentator.”

In contrast, Cormier said that he respects Jones as a fighter but doesn’t expect to become friends with him any time soon.

“The reality is when you’re in the octagon — this guy I was in the octagon with over 40 minutes — if you can’t respect a person in that capacity when you’re done with them, then who can you respect?” Cormier said of Jones. “I do respect Jones in terms of what he does as an athlete, what he’s been able to do and all those things.

“The reality is like you said, it doesn’t have to be a friendship and it won’t be.”

Do you think the winner of the upcoming fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will be offered a showdown with Jon Jones?