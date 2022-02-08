Coach Javier Mendez sees potential comeback for Cain Velasquez: “Money talks most of the time”

Coach Javier Mendez has given his take on a potential comeback for Cain Velasquez.

Mendez coached the former UFC heavyweight champion during his time at AKA. During their time together, the Mexican captured UFC gold on two different occasions. During his peak, Velasquez was considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

However, when he retired in October 2019, he was far from at his peak. Velasquez’s final bout was a first-round knockout at the hands of Francis Ngannou in February of that year. Due to injuries, he had only competed four times in the previous six years.

Now three years after his retirement, his coach has stated that he believes that Cain Velasquez could return one day. Speaking in an interview with MMAJunkie, the head of AKA opined that the former champion has what it takes to come back.

“He’s got it if he wants it. He’s got it. But I don’t know know if [Cain Velasquez] wants to come back. I don’t speak with him about those things. But it’s possible. If someone says, ‘Hey, here’s $2 million, let’s go fight,’ he might say, ‘Eh give me $4 [million] and I’ll do it.'” – stated Javier Mendez.

Mendez continued, “I don’t know, but who knows – money talks most of the time. If the money is good and the UFC lets him, it’s possible that he may do it.”

As of now, it remains to be seen if Cain Velasquez will return to the cage. However, it is very unlikely at the moment.

Following his departure from the cage, he started a new career in the squared circle. He had a brief foray in the WWE starting in 2019 but was released in 2021. He recently returned to the Mexico-based professional wrestling promotion AAA late last year.

What do you think about Cain Velasquez potentially returning to the UFC?