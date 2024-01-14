Coach Javier Mendez dismisses Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC return rumors: “Stop all this nonsense”

By Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Javier Mendez has poured cold water on the Khabib Nurmagomedov rumors.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez knows Khabib very well. He even had a heart-to-heart with “The Eagle” during his last UFC fight against Justin Gaethje, reminding his fighter to “remember father’s plan.” That was a nod to Khabib’s late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and “The Eagle” ended up winning that fight and then announced his retirement.

RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV ‘HAD ENOUGH’ OF USADA SAYS JAVIER MENDEZ

Javier Mendez slams Khabib Nurmagomedov return rumors

Recently, a clip was released of Javier Mendez saying that Khabib only trains with him when he’s ready to fight. In the clip, Mendez said he didn’t know if Nurmagomedov is returning, but they are training together.

Mendez has since responded to that clip, courtesy of Helen Yee, and he shut down the notion that Khabib Nurmagomedov is on the verge of a comeback (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“I’m just letting you guys know that, you know, stop all this nonsense [on the internet] regarding Khabib [coming back to the UFC] and me and him training,” Mendez said. “There’s been no such thing happening. We’re not discussing training. We never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said [about not fighting again]. He’s devoted his time to his family. He’s not working people’s corners. He’s not gonna ever fight. To my knowledge, it has never been spoken about.”

Nurmagomedov has maintained that he will be sticking with his retirement because he promised his mother that he would hang up his gloves after the Gaethje fight back in 2020. Nurmagomedov has admitted that fighting without his father was tough, and he’s glad to be able to enjoy time with his family. It looks like a return to fighting won’t be happening unless plans are being kept under wraps.

Here is the video clip of Javier Mendez shutting down those Khabib rumors:

