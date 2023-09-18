Islam Makhachev’s coach reveals what improvements they expect from Charles Oliveira at UFC 294
Islam Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez has revealed what improvements they expect to see from Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.
Last year, Islam Makhachev became the UFC lightweight champion by submitting Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Now, one year later, the two will run it back as ‘Do Bronx’ attempts to reclaim the gold he lost.
In the eyes of many, Oliveira is going to come forward with a different strategy in comparison to the first bout he had against Makhachev. Whether or not that will lead to a different result, of course, remains to be seen.
RELATED: COACH JAVIER MENDEZ NAMES THE BIGGEST FIGHT THAT “COULD BE AS BIG AS CONOR MCGREGOR VS. KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV” FOR SEAN O’MALLEY
Recently, BJPENN.com had the chance to ask Javier Mendez, Makhachev’s head coach, a few questions, courtesy of Lord Ping. When discussing what Mendez thought would be Charles’ biggest improvement from the first fight, he had the following to say.
Mendez expects more from Oliveira
“The fire in Oliveira. He’s going to be more motivated than ever because he misses being the champion, he’s misses that limelight and his fight with Dariush told you that, that he’s serious. He did things to Dariush that we didn’t think was going to happen. He just totally destroyed him everywhere. So this is a guy more determined than ever. I’m not saying the first time around he underestimated Islam, he did not. But I think he might have been more confident than he should of, so this time around he’s not going to be over confident, and he knows Islam is the most dangerous guy he’s fought.”
Quotes via Lord Ping
Do you agree with Javier Mendez? What are you excited to see in the rematch in comparison to their first contest last year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev Javier Mendez UFC