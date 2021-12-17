Jake Paul reveals planned jump to MMA: “I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez and Team Khabib”

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has revealed that he plans on transitioning over to mixed martial arts in the future.

While he may currently be focusing on his boxing career, Jake Paul has made it clear that he wants to spend a lot of time in the combat sports sphere. This Saturday night, he’ll get another taste of what it’s like to be in there with an MMA star as he gears up for a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

When looking further down the line, though, it appears as if Jake Paul wants to expand his current empire and test himself outside the limits of the squared circle.

“I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level,” Paul said.

“I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib. That’s that. They’re down — 100 percent.”

“I’ve gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first and then I’ll hit that MMA fight,” Paul said.

Quotes via ESPN

Given the fact that Paul is only 4-0, it may be a while before he steps into the cage for a professional bout. Still, the fact that he’s namedropping the likes of Javier Mendez – who has already confirmed that he’s interested – proves just how serious he is.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is probably too busy with Eagle FC to even entertain the idea but who knows, maybe we could see Jake Paul meet a notable name under the EFC umbrella; stranger things have happened.

