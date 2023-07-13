Coach Javier Mendez predicts “epic” rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev

Coach Javier Mendez has predicted that Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will produce an epic rematch in the future.

Earlier this year, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev went to war. They battled it out over the UFC lightweight championship and, in the end, the decision went in favor of Makhachev. He was able to retain his belt, leaving Volkanovski to head back down to 145 pounds and defend his strap at featherweight.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI CONFIDENT HE’D BEAT ISLAM MAKHACHEV IN UFC TITLE REMATCH: “I’LL WIN AND THEN WE’LL MAKE A BIGGER FIGHT”

Last weekend, he did just that with an emphatic victory over Yair Rodriguez. He finished his opponent in the third round, once again proving himself to be the best featherweight in the world.

After the bout, Volkanovski made it known that he’s still got another lightweight title shot on his mind. As it turns out, Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez expects the same thing.

“It wasn’t until he hit him with the right hand, that right hook, and then he pounced on him. … That was a beautiful display of a guy that’s super smart, great IQ. Let’s see what happens. Let’s see if they give him to Islam or they give someone else to Islam. But somewhere down the line, we’re going to have to fight him again and I look forward to it because it’ll be a great fight. Definitely after that performance.”