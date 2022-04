Jason Miller Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 25-10-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Jason Miller next fight? N/A

Jason Miller last fight? Jason Miller lost their last fight against Mattia Schiavolin by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)Lorenzo Spoto on May. 21, 2016 at Venator FC 3 - Palhares vs. Meek.

Is Jason Miller retired? Jason Miller last fought Mattia Schiavolin 5 years 11 months and 14 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Jason Miller from? Jason Miller is from Mission Viejo, California, United States.

Has Jason Miller ever been knocked out? Jason Miller has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Knees to the Body and Punches)Steve Mazzagatti from Michael Bisping on Dec. 03, 2011 at UFC - The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale