Jason Miller shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s fighting future: “Should he have a title shot right now, nah. But…”

Former UFC fighter Jason Miller shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s fighting future, suggesting the route he could take towards a title shot.

Miller has been back in the MMA news as of late and during a recent interview, he spoke about the UFC welterweight division and what Diaz has to do in order to get a title shot. Despite the fact that Diaz lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month, his star power has never been higher as he nearly came back in the fifth round of that fight, and that’s what all the fans are remembering. So despite the fact that Diaz is currently on a two-fight losing skid to Jorge Masvidal and to Edwards, the fact that he is such a popular fighter is keeping his name in the UFC welterweight title conversation.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Miller said that while he doesn’t believe that Diaz deserves a title shot right now, he thinks if someone else gets injured it would give Diaz the chance to move in and get the title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“Nate has paid his dues and he knows he’ll get money fights. Should he have a title shot right now? Nah,” Miller said. “But if somebody drops out, why not give it to the guy that everyone wants to watch? Nate has built his career correctly where not only do they want to see his awesome fighting style, but they also want to see things like his interviews. He just speaks from his heart and I feel like that’s what the MMA community respects. If you say what you really feel, then the fans respond. Not like a real regimented, reading from a teleprompter-type thing. This guy just — I mean, he’s a gangster.”

Do you think Jason Miller is on to something when it comes to Nate Diaz getting a title shot?