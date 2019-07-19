UFC, Strikeforce veteran Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller gets jail time with guilty plea

Former UFC and Strikeforce fighter Jason Miller — known by the ring name ‘Mayhem’ — has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of violating a protective stay-away order, per the Orange County Register.

The 38-year-old was arrested in October after destroying a large marble table at his former girlfriend’s home. The former UFC and Strikeforce star also punched holes in the wall, destroyed several doors, and knocked the garage door off its tracks, according to prosecutors. He has remained in custody since this incident.

This is not Miller’s first brush with the law.

In early 2018, he was arrested when his probation officer found him with a bulletproof vest and a veritable armory of weapons including nun chucks, a samurai sword, a machete, and replica firearms. He also infamously live Tweeted an encounter with the police in 2014, when officers showed up at his home to serve an arrest warrant.

Jason Miller has not fought since May, 2016, when he was defeated by Mattia Schiavolin after badly missing weight for a Venator FC fight. His next most recent fights occurred under the UFC banner, where he was defeated by CB Dollaway and Michael Bisping.

In addition to Dollaway and Bisping, Miller has battled reputable names such as Kazushi Sakuraba, Jake Shields, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Tim Kennedy, Frank Trigg, Robbie Lawler, Georges St-Pierre, Dennis Kang and Chael Sonnen.

His solid MMA career, which is seemingly over, has unfortunately been overshadowed by his issues outside the cage. He’s 28-10 (1) overall.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/19/2019.