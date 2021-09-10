Jason Miller arrested following alleged domestic violence incident

Former UFC middleweight fighter Jason Miller, better known as “Mayhem,” has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.

TMZ first reported that Miller was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles after he allegedly got into a physical incident with a woman. According to the report, Miller has been taken into jail and his bail has been set at $1.385 million. He is currently still in custody and awaiting the next step in his latest incident with the law.

According to TMZ’s sources, there was an emergency phone call made by a female on Friday morning at 3 am. Police in San Fernando Valley reportedly reached the home, where they found the female with visible signs of injuries on her face and neck. Miller was reportedly inside the home but he did not want to cooperate with the police. The officers were then forced to use a taser on Miller, who was then handcuffed and taken away.

Miller (28-10, 1 NC) is now 40 years old and he has not competed in MMA since 2016 when he suffered a stoppage loss for the Venator FC promotion in Italy. A former TUF coach, Miller had two stints in the UFC over the years. He first competed for the UFC in 2006, when he lost a decision to Georges St-Pierre before he returned to the UFC in 2011 and lost back-to-back fights against Michael Bisping and CB Dollaway inside the Octagon.

During his MMA career, Miller had notable wins over the likes of Kazushi Sakuraba, Robbie Lawler, and Tim Kennedy. However, while he had an above-average career as a mixed martial artist, he has been dealing with plenty of legal issues over the last 10 years. Unfortunately, it seems like every time we hear about Jason Miller in the news it’s for something that isn’t good, and this latest incident is just one in a long line of many.