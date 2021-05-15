Jason Mayhem Miller arrested for vandalism and attempted grand theft, gets almost one year in jail

Jason Mayhem Miller has been sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years probation for felony charges of vandalism and attempted grand theft.

According to the online records and CBS Los Angeles, Miller was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim, whom police said he knew. Miller has been in jail since his arrest this past August on a trio of felonies: first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and grand theft auto. However, the latter charge was dismissed due to him reaching a plea deal.

Miller was arrested back on August 21 and was charged with a residential burglary and car theft in Irvine while on probation in a domestic violence case.

Mayhem Miller has had legal issues for quite some time. He was first arrested and charged with simple assault and false imprisonment after allegedly assaulting his sister at a house party in 2011. Since then, he has been involved in 13 other incidents involving the law and has been sentenced to 23 years in jail back in 2018, but after reaching a plea deal, he only served one year.

Jason Miller ended his MMA career with a professional record of 28-10 and one no contest. He last fought back in 2016 and suffered a submission loss to Mattia Schiavolin at Ventor FC 3. He fought three times in the UFC, first at UFC 52 losing a decision to Georges St-Pierre and returned in 2011 and suffered a TKO loss to Michael Bisping and a decision loss to C.B. Dollaway.

In his career, Miller fought in promotions like Strikeforce, Dream, and WEC. He does hold notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Tim Kennedy, Toby Imada, and Dennis Kang among others. He also fought for the Dream and Strikeforce middleweight title and had a no contest against Jacare Souza for the Dream belt. In the Strikeforce title fight, he lost a decision to Jake Shields.

What do you make of the latest arrest involving Jason Mayhem Miller?